Vince Zampella, an industry legend best known as the co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, has died at the age of 55.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Zampella was killed in a single-car crash that occurred on December 21. It took place on a road north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains.

"The southbound car veered off the road, hit a concrete barrier and a passenger was ejected," the California Highway Patrol said.

"The driver died at the scene and the passenger died at a hospital, authorities told NBC4 Investigates," the report reads.

It's now been confirmed that he was the driver of a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS, but the passenger has not been identified at this time.

Zampella co-created the massively successful Call of Duty franchise with Jason West in 2003 at their studio Infinity Ward, a series that went on to shape the first-person shooter (FPS) genre in gaming.

Infinity Ward has shared its own statement on X / Twitter following Zampella's passing, writing, "rest in peace Vince. As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history.

"Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences to Vince’s family and loved ones upon this terrible tragedy."

The industry veteran left Infinity Ward in 2010 after a legal dispute with Activision. He and West co-founded Respawn the same year, a studio that developed Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella.Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our… pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRoDecember 22, 2025

"We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella," Repawn said on X / Twitter. "Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our community in ways that will be felt for generations.

"His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio. We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn and Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered. We will miss him greatly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who love him."

Before his passing, Zampella acted as the executive vice president at EA, overseeing the Battlefield series. EA also provided a statement to Kotaku.

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work, Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching," the statement reads.

"A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come."

