Anthem 's servers have officially been shut down by EA

Players of BioWare's 2019 online shooter are sharing their farewells online through final gameplay clips, memes, and memories

Other players are hopeful the game will see a revival one day

After almost seven years online, EA has officially shut down Anthem's servers for good.

At some point on January 12, 2026, Anthem servers officially went offline, making BioWare's 2019 online sci-fi shooter no longer playable to those who own a copy of the game.

Unfortunately, dedicated players who have spent years roaming Anthem's world as Freelancers are forced to say goodbye, and the fond memories, farewells, as well as the 'Press F to pay respects' memes, are already rolling in online.

"To my last squad in my last strong hold, it's been an honor," one player shared on the Anthem subreddit.

"Thank you Freelancers. Remember: Strong alone. Stronger together," another wrote.

Many players have also been sharing footage of their "final flights" within the game, commemorating their last play session ever. Meanwhile, others, who heard the news that the servers were due to be shut down, shared their PlayStation Platinum Trophy achievements after purchasing the game this week.

However, some players are remaining hopeful that the game could one day make a comeback.

"Here's to some, REALLY wishful, thinking that this game gets revived one way or another," said user Renegade888888.

Another redditor responded, writing, "One thing would be nice is if they took the game down to work on the 2.0 because they are re doing the game engine and can't have it running while they do it. So they just decided to take it down so they can work on it. But yeah wishful thinking."

Anthem was released in February 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but didn't soar into success, unlike BioWare's other popular franchises, Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

EA announced that the game's servers would close on January 12, 2026, last July, after "careful consideration", leaving players with only 180 days of playtime left.

"We deeply appreciate your dedication, passion and support over the years and we’d like to thank you for that," EA said in a blog post at the time. The company also confirmed that Anthem's shutdown hasn't led to any layoffs.

