Amazon has ended its partnership with UK-based Maverick Games

The studio is currently working on its debut title - an open-world driving game

Development will continue, and the studio is seeking new avenues of funding

Amazon continues to scale back its gaming endeavors as it ends its partnership with Maverick Games, a UK-based studio headed by former Playground Games and Sumo Digital staff that's developing an open-world driving title.

As reported by The Game Business, the studio, whose headcount includes former Forza Horizon creative lead Mike Brown, has been let go by publisher Amazon Game Studios.

A statement from an Amazon Game Studios spokesperson to The Game Business reads: "As part of our strategic evolution to focus on projects that leverage Amazon’s unique strengths and scale, including the recent re-launch of Luna and our Tomb Raider franchise partnership with Crystal Dynamics, we have decided to release Maverick Games from their publishing agreement with Amazon Game Studios.

Amazon also stressed: "This decision allows Maverick Games the flexibility to find a publishing partner whose strategic priorities are better aligned with bringing their game to market."

Thankfully, Maverick Games' project hasn't been written off entirely. According to studio leads Mike Brown and Harinder Sangha, development is ongoing: “We’re grateful to Amazon Games for their partnership and collaboration. Development of our debut title continues to progress as strongly as planned. We’re in active dialogue with partners who share our long-term ambition for the IP and look forward to sharing more later this year.”

Amazon Game Studios has entered a partnership with Crystal Dynamics, and looks to publish two new Tomb Raider games over the next two years. These are Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - a remake of the original Core Design title - and Tomb Raider Catalyst - an all-new game set after the events of Tomb Raider Underworld.

Amazon's scaling back of its gaming efforts make for grim reading. It's recently canned much of its MMO division, and is due to shut down New World: Aeternum next year. Amazon also plans to cease operations for King of Meat, and will shut that game down in early April, while offering refunds to all players.

