UK retailer Game is closing the last of its stores and will now operate as concessions in 200+ Sports Direct and House of Fraser stores

This comes after the Frasers Group-owned business entered administration last month

Managing director Nick Arran is also stepping down from the company after nine years

UK retailer Game is officially closing the rest of its standalone stores, after entering administration in late January, as managing director Nick Arran steps down after nine years.

Last week, it was reported (via The Business Desk) that the Frasers Group-owned business had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators (NOI) through law firm RPC, which gave it a 10-day protection from creditor action while it considers next steps for its UK operations.

The filing came after the company reduced its physical footprint following a series of store closures last year, which saw six outlets shut down in August 2025, following its major downsizing plan first announced in 2020 to reduce the network by 30 stores.

Now, according to a report from The Game Business (via VGC), the long-running video game retail chain has decided to close its three remaining stores, putting an end to its standalone business.

Game's online store will continue to trade products, such as hardware, accessories, and software, but the store will only operate as concessions within 200+ Sports Direct and House of Fraser stores across the UK.

After taking charge of the chain in 2020, it was also confirmed that Nick Arran will be exiting the company after nine years.

The former managing director spoke to GamesIndustry.biz in 2023, stating at the time that the retailer was moving away from the games business to focus on selling other products, like toys.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Gaming is our core business and we will be last man standing selling physical video games," Arran said.

"We see our place in the market as proving that there is a place for physical, whether that be the collector's editions, which we see as the vinyl of video games, or the gifter who doesn't want to wrap up a download code for Christmas. But we need to be realistic. We have a business to run and the expectation is this will decline. So we need to fill that gap."

The retailer has been slowly moving away from its standalone stores for a few years now, but not before it entered administration for the first time in 20212, which saw the closure of 300 stores before it was bought by Frasers Group in 2019.

In April 2024, staff were laid off and moved to zero-hour contracts after it halted all trade-ins in its stores to phase out its pre-owned stock.

The following month, Game announced it was discontinuing its Xbox All Access offer and permanently shuttered its reward scheme and Elite membership tier.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.