Summer Game Fest 2026 is scheduled to air on June 5, 2026

The event will be two hours long and feature new game announcements

The showcase will be followed by SGF Play Days on June 6 and The Game Business conference on June 8

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has announced the dates for the 2026 annual gaming showcase, along with the additional key events.

In a new social media post, Keighley confirmed that the main Summer Game Fest presentation will air on June 5, 2026, at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM BST at the Dolby Theatre and will be approximately two hours long.

Normally, Summer Game Fest is hosted on the official Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. The annual awards show was also founded by host Geoff Keighley.

For now, we don't have confirmation of which studios will be present at the showcase, but Keighley has said there will be "new game announcements" and the live show will be followed by the Day of the Devs, which traditionally highlights new and upcoming indie games.

After the main event, the invite-only SGF Play Days will be held for media and influencers from June 6 to June 8, offering hands-on access to new games, followed by The Game Business live conference on June 8.

Last year's Summer Game Fest was a huge event that unveiled brand new trailers and announcements for games like Resident Evil Requiem, which finally launches this week, 007 First Light, Dying Light The Beast, Mafia The Old Country, and more.

There are plenty of games to look forward to in the latter half of 2026, and there's always the possibility we'll be treated to new trailers and launch date reveals for a bunch of them, including FromSoftware's Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, Control Resonant, and Marvel's Wolverine.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's the obvious excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6, which launches on November 19. However, given Rockstar Games' track record for sharing its own trailers and announcements, we think it's unlikely the game will make an appearance at SGF this year.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.