Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed again, but it'll still ship in 2026

Rockstar Games has confirmed another delay for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 will now release on November 19, 2026

It's all in the quest to deliver an 'unrivalled experience'

The wait for the next Grand Theft Auto is now even longer as Rockstar Games – and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive – have announced yet another delay, pushing the release date for GTA 6 to November 19, 2026.

After sharing the new date, which is six months after the previous release date of May 26, 2026, in a released statement, Rockstar Games writes, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Any Grand Theft Auto title is a massive game, and GTA 6 looks to leapfrog even that of GTA 5. And it does make sense that Rockstar Games wants to ensure it gets the next chapter in the universe right, correct?

GTA 6 is set to return to us a modern Vice City, dubbed Leonida, and follow the story of two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. It’s a much-anticipated title, and Rockstar Games does hit on that with the conclusion of its statement:

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.” The move from Spring – May 26, 2026 – to Fall/Winter – November 19, 2026 – brings the launch closer to the holiday season as well.

Rockstar Games also confirmed the new release date on X (formerly Twitter), and during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call, CEO Strass Zelnick wrote in a statement, “We remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience,” after confirming the new timing.

Hi everyone,Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzXNovember 6, 2025

Many were expecting an update on GTA 6 during the earnings call, given we got other details and a full trailer in prior ones, but this is certainly not the happiest news for fans eager to play the title. Rockstar Games seems more certain about this release date, and Zelnick's comments suggest it will ensure that when GTA 6 does release, it will be polished to the quality we expect, both in gameplay and story.

Who knows, we might even get more trailers, in-game shots, and more details on the story as we march towards November 19, 2026. GTA 6 is still set to release on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, though considering it was originally announced in 2025 and then delayed to 2026, and now delayed to later in 2026 again, Rockstar might be thinking about support for future consoles as well … or maybe they should be.

