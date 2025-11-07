GTA+ subscriber numbers are growing in the build up to Grand Theft Auto 6

The service has 20% more subscribers year on year, per Take-Two CEO

It grants access to Grand Theft Auto Online bonuses and older games

The number of subscribers to the GTA+ service has been steadily growing in the lead up to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

In the most recent Take-Two Interactive earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that "GTA+ continued to grow its membership, achieving over 20% growth year over year" in the latest quarter.

"We're pleased with consumers' ongoing passion and engagement with the franchise," he continued, "which we believe will help usher in a record-breaking launch for Grand Theft Auto 6."

The GTA+ service offers a wealth of benefits for Grand Theft Auto fans, including monthly in-game currency drop, bonus vehicles, and unique cosmetics in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA+ also grants access to a game library which includes the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PC and consoles and the likes of Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on mobile in addition to other Rockstar games.

Is the excitement surrounding GTA 6 leading to this growth? It's possible that players are flocking to older games in order to prepare for the launch which is now slated for November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S following a recent delay.

A PC version has yet to be announced.

