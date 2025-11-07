Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken to IGN following the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 delay

GTA 6 will now release on November 19, 2026

Zelnick is "highly confident" on the new date

Grand Theft Auto 6 has received another delay that pushes the highly anticipated blockbuster title from May 2026 to November 19, 2026. This is the second delay following the initial release window of Fall 2025.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke to IGN before the company released its latest earnings call. When asked how confident he felt about the new release date of November 19, 2026, Zelnick replied that he was "highly confident".

Zelnick continued by explaining the reasoning behind the latest push: "And at the same time, there have been limited circumstances where more time was required to polish a title and make sure that it was spectacular and that time has been well-spent, when our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen."

As the IGN article notes, Zelnick expressed similar sentiment before a previous delay, when GTA 6 was moved from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026.

When asked about the prospect of GTA 6 being delayed from its initial Fall 2025 date, Zelnick replied "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things," he added "So we feel really good about it".

Rockstar announced the news of the latest GTA 6 delay on X, explaining that the "extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

Hi everyone,Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzXNovember 6, 2025

The studio recently fired over 30 employees at its UK and Canada offices, which parent company Take-Two said was "for gross misconduct" according to Bloomberg. Rockstar Games alleges that this was due to former employees 'distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum'.

GTA 6 will now launch November 19, 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A PC version is yet to be announced.

