It's been a disappointing and frustrating start to November for gamers across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S platforms, with Rockstar's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) facing a second delay, just five months after the game's second trailer pushed a May 26, 2026 launch date.

GTA 6 now has a new release date of November 19, 2026, a further delay of six months after the last postponement (which moved the goalposts from fall 2025 as you probably recall).

This has left the industry somewhat shaken up, as it isn't just consumers who are miserable about an even longer wait, but also other game developers looking to avoid launching their titles around the same time as GTA 6 lands.

Gamers will have been waiting 13 years for GTA 6 (once it launches – assuming no further delays), and it could potentially spell worse news for PC gamers who may now have to wait even longer for a launch on that platform.

Fortunately for gamers, on the brighter side there are plenty of other open-world games to look forward to in late 2025, early 2026, and beyond – with a notable alternative that's already out, too.

Okay, so some are more semi-open-world than others, but they all look set to provide engaging stories and gameplay experiences – and might be here sooner than you expect in some cases.

1. Where Winds Meet

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Possibly one of the most intriguing and unique upcoming open-world experiences is Everstone Studio's Where Winds Meet. Already released in China, this title looks to take action-adventure RPG gameplay to a jaw-dropping level, and it's in the Wuxia vein of classic Chinese martial arts movies and fictional tales.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It features a wide range of customization, an open world of 'infinite possibilities', combat that looks like it could rival some of the best in the genre, multiplayer co-op fun with friends, and on top of all this, it's free to play.

Where Winds Meet launches on November 14, 2025, on PS5, Android, iOS, and on PC it'll be available via Epic Games and Steam.

2. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been out since 7 December, 2023, it's now set for a major resurgence with a third-person update set for December 5, 2025. Following that will be a DLC expansion From the Ashes launching on December 19, 2025 (notably on the same day the movie Avatar: Fire and Ash is out).

It will be an interesting move away from the game's original first-person perspective, with third-person adding more immersion through new animations which essentially open the door to an overhauled gameplay experience.

The update will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and on PC, Epic Games and Steam.

3. Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

I'll be clear with this one: Resident Evil Requiem is my third most anticipated title of 2026 (and my first isn't GTA 6), a title that Capcom has been marketing in a very mysterious manner.

While this isn't exactly open-world like the other titles mentioned here, Capcom's descriptions of the game at Gamescom 2025 and the Tokyo Games Show 2025, alongside numerous rumors, hint at a semi-open-world approach. And that isn't far-fetched with players set to return to Raccoon City, where it all started (if you disregard Resident Evil 1 and the Spencer Mansion).

There's still much to learn about what this game will have to offer, and it's seemingly highly likely that fan favorite Leon S. Kennedy will star alongside Grace Ashcroft. Rumors and some supposed leaks point towards a full reveal at The Game Awards 2025 or Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase in early 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem will be available on February 27, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch 2, and on PC, Steam and Epic Games (a first for the franchise in the case of the latter). Pre-orders are live now.

4. Phantom Blade Zero

(Image credit: S-Game)

S-Game's Phantom Blade Zero is another title on this list that isn't exactly fully open-world like you'll find with GTA 6, but it's a semi-open-world game that looks set to deliver an ambitious and unique experience regarding combat.

It's got the hack-and-slash DNA many are familiar with as an action RPG, and looks to be an expansive experience with a plethora of boss battles awaiting players across a vast map.

Unfortunately, there is no release date just yet, but one is expected to be announced before the end of 2025, which means we could be seeing this launch in 2026 – and hopefully much earlier than GTA 6. Phantom Blade Zero will be available on PS5 and PC.

5. Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Last but definitely not least, Crimson Desert by Pearl Abyss is my most anticipated game of 2026. This is one of the most ambitious action RPGs to date, with trailers and gameplay showcasing an experience that takes elements from a raft of heavyweight franchises including Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, The Legend of Zelda, The Witcher from CD Projekt Red, and indeed Grand Theft Auto.

Crimson Desert looks set to be an action RPG fan's dream game, with combat, exploration, and gameplay mechanics which are so unique that it has managed to impress almost everyone who's got some hands-on time with the game so far.

It's set to launch on March 19, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Steam on the PC, with pre-orders now available.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.