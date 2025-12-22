Cut through camera roll chaos with these Christmas cloud storage deals - including a huge saving on our top choice

The Christmas holidays are quite often a time when our phones get clogged up with photos and videos - which you don’t want to delete, but also simply can’t have hogging all the device space for the rest of the year.

That’s where the best cloud storage comes in. With these deals, you can keep your camera roll clean with tried and tested platforms that have plenty of storage, and are easy to use - with useful features, tools, and very reasonable pricing.

We have plenty of experts at TechRadar Pro who’ve spent thousands of hours testing all the big cloud storage names - and our top pick this holiday season is IDrive. It has an excellent interface, end-to-end encryption, and really generous storage options.

If you’re looking for a more professional deal, then check out our list of the best cloud storage for business, or our list of the best lifetime cloud storage deals if you want something secure for life.

Today's top deals

Save 95% IDrive 10TB: was $99.50 now $4.98 at iDrive This is our top deal for the holiday season - IDrive is our pick for best cloud storage all round, and for good reason. It has end-to-end encryption (the gold standard for cloud security) as well as an easy-to-use mobile and desktop app, sync support, and recovery options. We usually say that IDrive's pricing is a little steep - but this deal removes this reservation pretty decidedly.

Save 87% Internxt 3TB: was $2,900 now $377 at Internxt Another one of our top choices is Internxt, which ranks as our favorite for a security-focused cloud storage, thanks to its advanced security features like a virus scanner, password generator, zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, and it's open source. If you want a super-secure storage option with a great discount, this is our choice.

Save 54% Sync.com 5TB: was $366 now $168 at Sync.com Sync has a number of deals on offer for the holidays, and this one offers 5TB with unlimited sharing and an 180 day trash history. What's great about this deal is that the discount is for however long you want to keep Sync as your provider (a lot of places have the discount set for the first year, or even only the first month). Sync is, unsurprisingly, our top choice for a sync-focused cloud storage provider, and you can read our full review here.