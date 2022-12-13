Best lifetime Cloud Storage deals December 2022

It's true - you can buy a lifetime's cloud storage, and after all, who wouldn't want to have a permanent cloud storage location where you can store your data forever?

However, we have mixed feelings about such offerings and lifetime cloud storage in general for a good reason; we’re unsure about the economic viability of such schemes.

That being said, a growing number of cloud storage companies are offering lifetime cloud storage either as demand from cash-strapped customers looking for better value for money goes up (and up).

So to help, we’ve lined up all the lifetime cloud storage deals we could find online this December, starting with one that’s exclusive to us.

(opens in new tab) iDrive “Lifetime” Cloud Storage 10TB: $795 $719.48 (opens in new tab)

Save 9.5% iDrive doesn’t sell a lifetime cloud storage service but this is an interesting comparison. First year is $3.98 and subsequent years are charged $79.50 per year. We chose a 10-year period as lifetime. iDrive (opens in new tab) is our Editor’s choice in the cloud storage category.

(opens in new tab) Pcloud 10TB cloud storage: $6000 $1190 (opens in new tab)

Save $4,810 Cloud storage provider Pcloud has gained popularity thanks to its lifetime plans. You only pay once and benefit from advanced features such as 30-day trash story and native file sharing capabilities within the pCloud applications and web interface.

500GB: $199 (opens in new tab)

2TB: $399 (opens in new tab)

10TB: $1190 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Polarbackup 5TB cloud storage: $1625 $675 (opens in new tab)

Save 59% Polarbackup’s affordable lifetime online storage deserves a spot on your shortlist because it is one of the few to offer an intermediate 5TB capacity. Polarbackup is also based in the UK, ideal for those looking for a European-based provider.

500GB: $249.99

1TB: $299.99

2TB: $349.99

5TB: $674.99 (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) IceDrive 10TB cloud storage: $1499 $999 (opens in new tab)

Save 34% The UK-based challenger brand is cutting the price of its plans by a stonking 34%. IceDrive offers some groundbreaking features, ultra-high security, and attractive pricing and could do with more storage plans.

150GB: $99

3TB: $499

10TB: $999 (opens in new tab)

What is a lifetime cloud storage? As the name implies, it is a pay-once-use-forever, fire-and-forget offer with no recurring charges. Although the initial cost can be high, it is amortized the longer you stick around - a $500 lifetime cloud storage, for example, ends up costing about $4 per month if you stay with it for 10 years (or 120 months). Just bear in mind though that lifetime, in this case, is often as long as the company operates or chooses to fulfill this particular offer. This is why it is often imperative for users to have a backup plan (usually by having a local copy of the files available). We know of at least one company that pulled out its Lifetime offer and two household names - Amazon and Samsung - that pulled out completely of cloud storage.

Why do companies offer lifetime cloud storage? We approached a few companies, asking that particular question. Anonymously, they told us that they often do it to get more exposure and that the numbers do work out. “Lifetime deals are not really sustainable for us as a company, but they are great for the users.” one noted. “We generate a lot of publicity from lifetime deals, which is great for us as we are the newcomers in the cloud storage space.”