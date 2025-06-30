I am a security expert and here's why I am jumping on this pCloud 70% lifetime plan deal and so should you

Cloud storage services are convenient, but they are not without their challenges. Questions of privacy and security, as well as never knowing when subscription costs might rise again, made me, and probably a lot of other people, hesitant when signing up. Then I found pCloud, one of the best cloud storage services around, and one that offers lifetime plans in which you only pay once.

The company is offering a great 4th of July deal—the deal will get you up to 70% off of pCloud lifetime plans with free customer-side encryption for maximum security.

Save 70% Get up to 70% off pCloud lifetime plans, plus free pCloud encryption From June 30 to July 7, pCloud is offering a huge discount on lifetime cloud storage. Here is what you can grab right now: 1TB + pCloud Encryption Free - now $199, was $664 2TB + pCloud Encryption Free - $279, was $828 10TB + pCloud Encryption Free - $790, was 2119

Why do I recommend pCloud?

pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage service with more than 20 million users. It operates two data centres, one in the United States and the other in Luxembourg. Its standout features include compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux, as well as a sleek desktop application.

Like we discussed in our pCloud review, the pCloud Drive is a virtual disk that simplifies data management and increases device storage, while its mobile applications for Android and iOS come with automatic upload functions that free up valuable space on mobile devices.

Users can instantly access and sync between devices, can use automatic backups, and can choose from multiple collaboration options for both pCloud users and non-users (link sharing, folder invitations, file requests).

The cherry on the icing on the cake here is pCloud Encryption. Usually costing $229 for a lifetime plan, this feature provides maximum simplicity and security, as well as unbeatable protection for sensitive data. Users get to benefit from unique client-side encryption (zero-knowledge privacy), ensuring that their files remain hidden from unauthorized access.