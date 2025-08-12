Lenovo is having a sale on some exceptional laptops for engineering and architecture, including my #1 choice, the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 (was $3389) now $2579.

The P-series laptops were the first ‘Doorbuster’ deal I looked for when I clocked Lenovo running a back-to-school sale. These performance-driven laptops are well built and rank among the best laptops for engineering students we’ve ever reviewed.

The P16 Gen 2 is the first pick for its exceptional performance under pressure. It’s also discounted in the UK from £2860 down to £2170 at Lenovo.

But there are two more models in the sales you might want to consider using on an engineering course.

US deals

Save $760 Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7: was $3,159 now $2,399 at Lenovo USA This configuration boasts a Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage, but other versions are available. The ThinkPad keyboard is present, this time centered without a num-pad, unlike the P16. In our review, we reckoned that "with impressive build quality, powerful hardware, and long battery life, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 is a top-tier choice for professionals."

UK deals

Save £907 Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7: was £3,730 now £2,823 at Lenovo UK This P1 Gen 7 workstation is packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H vPro chip, RTX 2000 Ada Generation graphics card, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. As usual with Lenovo, I'm seeing a few other P1 Gen 7 configurations discounted right now.

P-series differences

Here’s what you need to know before jumping in…

ThinkPad P-series laptops are mobile workstations for professionals. They’re packed with top-end components for running heavy workloads smoothly. I’ve always liked the comfortable typing experience, and robust build quality of these machines. For the best laptops for architecture and engineering majors, there’s a lot to like about the P-series.

In Lenovo’s sale, there are three P-series laptops suited to computer-aided design and simulation software.

Here are the main differences:

The P16 is your true mobile workstation. A desktop replacement laptop built to handle CAD software. It has a full keyboard with num-pad. Gen 1, 2, and 3 are all suitably specced.

The P1 is slightly less powerful than the P16, but it’s slimmer and more portable. It has a centered keyboard and no num-pad. Go for Gen 6 or 7, if you can.

The P16s is the slimmest laptop of the three, but it’s better suited to less demanding CAD duties, so a first-year or second-year machine. Gen 3 or 4 are what to look for.