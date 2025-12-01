This Cyber Monday ThinkPad deal is my go-to choice for business professionals - I love mine and it hasn't let me down yet

I've used a lot of business-grade laptops in my years, but for me, nothing comes close to the experience of a ThinkPad. Durable, professional, and with the best keyboard typing experience on any laptop I've used (even if the key depth travel has gone from 1.8mm on the IBM models to 1.5mm now Lenovo owns the brand).

My personal pick is the Lenovo T14s now $1033 at Lenovo (was $1229). In the UK, it's also discounted in the Cyber Monday sales, with the T14s priced at £1113 (was £1350). That's for the cheapest model, but there are multiple configurations available, all discounted right now.

I always spend hours obsessively researching the tech I buy - and that goes for everything from cheap wireless charging stands to business laptops. And at the end of it, the T14s won out for me. Because it embodies all that professionals love from modern ThinkPads in a sleek design that makes it, in my experience, the best laptop for working from home.

I own two T14s laptops - one for work and one for personal use - and neither have let me down yet.

Today's best ThinkPad deal

There are two main reasons I selected the T14s over other business-class laptops.

First, that keyboard. As someone who spends a lot of time writing - news articles, reviews, posts like these - I needed a typing experience that remained comfortable for long hours. All the T-series ThinkPads deliver precisely that. I have no complaints, even now, about typing all-day on this machine.

Second, the 's' of T14s effectively means it's slightly thinner and lighter than your standard T14 laptop. Sure, it might not be as ultra-portable as the MacBook Air. But I've found it ideally suited for business travel, commuting to the office, or just carrying from room to room when working from home. And it doesn't dominate a room the way larger laptops do.

For this Cyber Monday deal, I specifically selected the model with an AMD processor. While you can get the T14s with an Intel chip, I find the AMD processors deliver better cooling in these laptops.

When I reviewed the Gen 4 model of the T14s (read it here), I found this lightweight 14in business laptop well-specced for productivity tasks. It never missed a beat when I performed a range of office tasks and running the Microsoft and Google office suites.

And that's pretty much how I use my T14s now. It's not built for high-end gaming or heavy workloads, and I wouldn't fancy editing 4K videos on it. But for general business use, in a stylish, durable frame, for me the T14s ticked - and continues to tick - all the right boxes.