The reMarkable 2 is my desert island device - the one I couldn't live without. And for Black Friday, it's getting a great discount, bundling in the e-ink tablet, Marker Plus and a folio case for $499 (was $578) on the reMarkable website. In the UK, that price has dropped from £548 to £479.

The reMarkable 2 isn't just the best pun name I've ever seen in tech, it's a highly capable e-ink tablet designed for writing and sketching. I use it pretty much every day and I've found it syncs seamlessly with the desktop and mobile app so you can view notes on the go, and in my experience, the handwriting recognition is the best from any of these type of devices (provided you write somewhat neatly).

It's also on sale at Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk, but you'll get a few more configuration options buying direct.

Today's best reMarkable 2 deal

I spent a long time researching the various kinds of handwriting tablets before opting for the reMarkable 2. And there are a number of reasons why I chose it.

For one thing, the writing experience is excellent. Thanks to the textured e-ink screen, it's about as close to writing on real paper as you can get. As an old-fashioned scribbler, I've really appreciated this.

Second, the size. This device is impressively thin and lightweight. I've found it's the perfect complement for business travel - although I strongly advise getting either the folio case or sleeve for extra protection.

Third, the handwriting recognition is a great way to transform handwriting notes into usable text. Alright, it's hit and miss depending on how neat your handwriting it, but mine's like a spidery scrawl at times and it still picks up what I was trying to write.

All in all, I couldn't be happier with it. To my mind, it's a must-buy for professionals. Just make sure to get the case and opt for the Marker Plus pen, which has an eraser at one end just like a pencil. If you get the standard Marker, erasing your writing means you need to highlight the offending text inside a box then selecting the delete option, which disrupts the writing flow. For more info, check out our full reMarkable 2 review.