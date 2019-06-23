Best Kindle 2019: which Amazon ereader should you buy?

If you've landed here, it's likely you're after an ereader. In 2019, the rule is that the best ereaders are, generally, devices made by Amazon, and we've reviewed them all so you can find the best Kindle for you.

There are a few devices worth getting, such as the Kobo Forma, but more often than not you'll likely want to opt for Amazon's Kindle range.

Update: Amazon has announced a new Kindle Oasis, which adds a warm light function to make reading in the dark kinder on your eyes. We're currently putting it through our review process before adding it to our best Kindle round-up.

Unlike many other TechRadar buying guides, we've put together this list in price order rather than specifically ranking them. A lot of what you'll want here comes down to how much you're willing to spend.

That's why you won't see these products ranked by number, and instead this is a culmination of the best products so you can judge for yourself exactly what you'll need.

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon Kindle (2019)

The best Kindle for those on a budget

Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: Pearl e-paper | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 167ppi | Weight: 161g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: no | Battery life: up to four weeks

Affordable

Improved design with back-light

Screen could be better

Not waterproof

The entry-level Amazon Kindle is the best Kindle you can by right now, with a great balance of features and price.

Launched in March 2019, its new feature was the inclusion of a back-light for just $89.99 (£69.99, AU$124), which now means Amazon's entire Kindle line come with illumination.

You still get the benefits of the previous model, with an adequate (and now back-lit) touchscreen display, long lasting battery and plenty of space for all your digital tomes, plus an intuitive interface, that makes navigating your books a breeze.

It's slim and light, so even though you could essentially be carrying an entire library with you it won't even feel as weighty as a single paperback.

Why should I buy it? Because you want a bargain and can live without waterproofing, the latest design and a higher resolution display.

Read the full Amazon Kindle review

Image Credit: TechRadar

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

It's all about that screen

Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: E ink | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 209g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: yes | Battery life: up to six weeks

Super-sharp screen

Improved typography

Bland design

Still missing some features

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite back in 2018 to add several features from the Voyage and Oasis lines, including IPX8-rated waterproofing and support for Audible audiobooks.

The screen is still fantastic with a beautiful 6-inch HD display with 300ppi pixel density and 8GB of storage, meaning you can keep thousands of books on one device.

The Kindle Paperwhite is almost the closest you can get to real paper while getting all the benefits of an ereader. You have access to Amazon's huge library of books and you can even use the Kindle Unlimited rental service on the Paperwhite.

There's a built-in light and you're not going to get any screen glare when reading it in bright sunlight. The battery isn't as good as the last version as it only lasts between four and six weeks, but that said it's still a very good amount of time to get reading your ebooks.

Why should I buy it? If you're looking for one of the best screen experiences on an ereader and you want to be able to read in bright sunlight, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is your choice.

Read the full Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

Image Credit: TechRadar

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The first all-metal and waterproof Amazon Kindle

Screen size: 7-inch | Screen type: Carta E Ink | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 194g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes | Wi-Fi: Yes | 3G: Yes | Battery life: up to six weeks

Great reading experience

Audiobooks are useful

Very expensive

No speakers

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the most expensive and advanced traditional Kindle you can buy today. At over three times the price of the standard Kindle, you’re dropping a lot of cash, but it’s worth it – the Oasis is one of the best Kindles you can buy, especially if you’re looking for the traditional experience.

If you're looking for the most comfortable ereader experience you can ever have this is the best one for you. It has a brand new design that's now made of aluminium and is also waterproof, so you can read in the bath or next to the pool while you're on holiday.

The Kindle Oasis is thinner on one side, which makes it even easier to hold in one hand. There's a vibrant display with 300 pixels per inch and a fantastic backlight that makes it the brightest Kindle yet. The battery is all inside the latest Kindle Oasis (there's no charging case like on the 2016 version) so you'll get six weeks standby life and we found it lasted a whole week with a few hours reading a day.

Plus you can now listen to audiobooks with Audible too, but you'll need to have a Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones to hook up as there's no speaker or 3.5mm headphone jack. This will cost you quite a bit more than all the other ereaders on this list - but if this is the device you use every day to absorb your tomes, why not spend that little bit extra?

Read the full review: Amazon Kindle Oasis

Why should I buy it? If you want the very best ereader experience, the Kindle Oasis offers it.