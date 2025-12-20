If you’re building a desktop PC and you want to balance capability with affordability, then Newegg has you covered. For $116, you can pick up a bundle that pairs AMD’s excellent Ryzen 5 5500 with an ASRock B450M/AC R2.0 motherboard for 25% off the usual price.

The Ryzen 5 5500 is one of the best value desktop CPUs on the market. It’s ranked at number 3 in Newegg's desktop CPU processor list, and if that’s not enough of a selling point, it’s also the best value CPU currently on sale anywhere - out of more than 1000 processors – according to PaskMark.

Built on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, it offers six cores and 12 threads, a 3.6GHz base clock, and boost speeds up to 4.2GHz. With a 65W power rating and the included Wraith Stealth cooler, it’s well suited to compact or budget-focused systems.

Today's best AMD combo deal

For everyday computing, the Ryzen 5 5500 CPU handles multitasking, productivity apps, and general home use with ease.

It lacks integrated graphics, but that’s rarely an issue for entry-level gaming systems where a dedicated GPU is usually planned for.

Pick the CPU here, select "Build with It" in the Combo Summary, and then choose the ASRock B450M/AC R2.0 from the motherboard list to get the best bundle deal.

This B450M/AC R2.0 offers PCIe 3.0 support, and features an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are included, which is a welcome addition, as many boards in this price range still require a separate wireless adapter.

Memory support goes up to 128GB of DDR4, which is far more than most budget systems will ever need.

Storage options include four SATA ports alongside the M.2 slot, making it easy to mix fast boot drives with larger, cheaper storage. The Micro ATX form factor also keeps it flexible for smaller cases.

There are compromises to be aware of, naturally. The platform is limited to PCIe 3.0 and uses the older AM4 socket, which means no upgrade path to newer Ryzen generations without replacing the board. Even so, for strict budget builds, those trade-offs are easy to justify.

At this price, the combo delivers a capable six-core CPU, a Wi-Fi-enabled motherboard, and a stock cooler for not too much more than the processor alone. That makes it easily one of the best budget PC deals currently available.