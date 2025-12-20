If you’re shopping for a high-end desktop CPU under $300, Intel’s Core Ultra 7 265K should be at the top of your list. Newegg has cut the price to $299.99, down from $328.99, and the deal also includes a full PC game as part of Intel’s Holiday Bundle, adding superb extra value.

The Core Ultra 7 265K sits near the top of Intel’s Arrow Lake lineup. It uses a 20-core hybrid design with eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores, aimed at users who want solid gaming results alongside heavy multitasking.

Built on TSMC’s 3nm N3B process, the chip carries a 125W base power rating and targets enthusiast desktops rather than compact systems.

Today's best Intel Core Ultra 7 265K deal

The processor includes 30MB of L3 cache and 36MB of L2, which helps with workloads that will benefit from fast access to frequently used data. Integrated Intel graphics are also included.

At this price point, it’s difficult to find another current-generation CPU that offers the same combination of core count, cache, and platform support.

Arrow Lake brings a new LGA1851 socket, so buyers should factor in motherboard compatibility, although the platform is clearly positioned for future upgrades rather than short-term use.

The bundled software is a major part of the appeal. Buying the Core Ultra 7 265K qualifies for Intel’s Holiday Bundle 2025, valued at around $60.

Buyers can choose one full game from Battlefield 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dying Light: The Beast, or Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. The bundle also includes extras like Marvel Rivals in-game items, XSplit Premium Suite, Canvid, and a Vegas Pro Edit 365 subscription.

The promotion runs through January 31, 2026, with game redemption available until March 15, 2026. Intel backs the processor with a three-year limited warranty, covering both parts and labor.

Newegg is also extending its holiday return window. Purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2025 can be returned until January 31, 2026, which will give you flexibility if your plans change for any reason.

