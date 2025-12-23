If you’re shopping for a high-end desktop CPU and don’t want to spend over the odds, this AMD EPYC deal is well worth your consideration.

The EPYC 7532 is a 32 core, 64 thread server processor selling for under $140, offering an astonishing level of compute power for the price.

The CPU comes from AMD’s EPYC 7002 series and was originally designed for enterprise servers. It runs at a base clock of 2.40GHz, boosts up to 3.30GHz, and includes a massive 256MB of L3 cache. When this CPU was first launched back in 2020, it retailed for $3,350.

Today's best AMD EPYC 7532 CPU deal

AMD Unlocked EPYC 7532 CPU Processor : $134 at shop.bytestock.com This is an incredible amount of computing power for the money. You get 32 cores, 64 threads, massive cache, and enterprise-class performance for under $140, backed by a 5 year warranty. Do bear the potential additional costs in mind though.

One thing to be aware of before reaching for your wallet is the chip being sold here by Bytestock is refurbished. Don’t let that put you off though. It's been fully tested, and comes with a 5 year warranty, which is longer than what many new consumer CPUs receive.

At this stage, a server CPU that has passed refurbishment and burned in, is very, very unlikely to fail under normal use.

The biggest catch (because there always is one) is the EPYC 7532 uses the SP3 socket, which means you need a server-grade motherboard.

These boards are far more expensive than mainstream consumer options and usually require ECC DDR4 memory.

The CPU also has a 200W power draw, so cooling and power delivery are serious considerations.

Once you add motherboard, memory, and cooling costs, the overall build can quickly exceed the cost of a modern consumer system, so factor that in.

There is also VAT to take into account. While the headline price is $134, VAT pushes the total to $161, and that's before shipping.

The CPU ships from the UK via DHL, with discounted international rates, but final costs will depend on location and potential import fees. For UK buyers, the processor is £100, or £120 with VAT.

For home lab builders, virtualization enthusiasts, or anyone with existing SP3 hardware, this deal offers exceptional value.