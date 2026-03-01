AMD expands aggressively into virtualized 5G infrastructure and edge deployments

AMD Sorano now delivers 84 cores for demanding telecom network workloads

Improved LDPC decoding efficiency directly affects overall network capacity scaling

AMD has introduced its latest 8005-series Epyc processors, codenamed Sorano, with a clear focus on telecom and edge infrastructure.

The new chips raise core counts to as many as 84 Zen 5 cores, marking a notable jump from the earlier Siena generation.

Its power consumption is rated at up to 225 watts, while lower thermal envelopes may follow based on previous designs.

Expanding the Zen 5 Epyc lineup for edge workloads

Sorano is built for virtualized radio access network deployments, where operators increasingly rely on standard server hardware instead of proprietary systems.

In this environment, both CPU throughput and predictable latency matter more than peak clock speed.

AMD says the architecture includes a full 512-bit data path for vector instructions, reflecting broader Zen 5 changes already disclosed by the company.

A central claim around Sorano involves improvements to low-density parity check decoding, a core requirement in 5G networks.

According to AMD, greater efficiency in LDPC handling allows operators to free compute capacity for additional Layer 1 and Layer 2 processing, which could translate into more network functions running per server inside a data center or edge facility. The company is also emphasizing energy efficiency alongside higher core density.

If Sorano mirrors Siena’s lower power variants, telecom operators may see configurations under 100 watts for specific deployments.

In edge scenarios, where thermal limits and environmental tolerances are stricter, the balance between performance and consumption carries financial implications.

AMD’s latest move does not occur in isolation. Intel continues to develop its own telecom-focused processors, including the Xeon 6E and Xeon 6 SoC lines.

The Xeon 6700E can scale up to 144 efficiency cores, trading advanced instruction features for density and lower power draw.

Meanwhile, the Xeon 6 SoC integrates accelerators aimed at vRAN workloads, alongside high-speed networking and support for AI and media tasks often handled by a GPU in broader deployments.

Companies such as Ericsson and Nokia continue to deploy Intel-based platforms in commercial networks, showing that long-term partnerships still influence procurement decisions.

AMD will need to show measurable gains beyond core counts to shift entrenched vendor relationships.

Sorano may represent the last major Zen 5 Epyc release before the arrival of Venice, AMD’s next-generation server CPU planned for 2026.

Whether this iteration materially changes telecom infrastructure economics remains uncertain — core increases alone rarely determine purchasing cycles in a conservative industry.

