I love my PlayStation Portal, and have kit it out with as many accessories as I can find that neatly integrate into my handheld setup. But if anyone ever asks me what the best PlayStation Portal accessory is, then my answer is almost always the same: the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds.

As a result, whenever the earbuds are on sale — like today — I make an effort to highlight them. Cutting to it, those in the US can save a chunk of money on the Pulse Explore buds right now. There's a decent deal in the UK, too.

At PlayStation Direct US, the Explore earbuds are down to $169 (from $199), while in the UK, the saving is a bit leaner, but you can still save a tenner at EE on the Midnight Black ones, which are now £188 at the EE Store (they were £198).

My favorite PlayStation Portal accessory right now

What makes the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds such a strong recommendation from me? Well, there are a few key factors.

Firstly, they are one of only two wireless audio devices that work by default with the PlayStation Portal, connecting to the handheld through Sony's proprietary wireless tech PlayStation Link. So, if you want a great audio companion for the Portal that's wireless and official, then this is one of the best, and only, options to go for. They're also fabulously convenient, too, so make for a fine portable choice for Portal users.

They also sound fantastic for earbuds. The planar magnetic drivers inside the buds are the real deal and are incredibly detailed and rich, no matter what you play on the Portal.

Lastly, they're also just great earbuds for PS5 or PS5 Pro. Fully integrated into the console's ecosystem and part of the family of accessories, they are easy to pair, use, and engage with on PS5. If you prefer earbuds over headsets generally, then the Pulse Explores are the ones to go for - especially when they're reduced like this.

