SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #924) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAIN

LID

AIR

FLOW

EAVES

CIRCULATION

ISSUE

STACKS

SPOUT

GUM

REFERENCE

HANDLE

PERIODICALS

RESULT

STRAINER

EMERGE

NYT Connections today (game #924) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Components of a tea maker

Components of a tea maker BLUE: Coming out

Coming out GREEN: Reading matter

Reading matter PURPLE: Add a fallen word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #924) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FEATURES OF A TEAPOT

BLUE: ARISE

GREEN: LIBRARY SECTIONS

PURPLE: ____DROP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #924) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #924, are…

YELLOW: FEATURES OF A TEAPOT HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, STRAINER

HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, STRAINER BLUE: ARISE EMERGE, FLOW, ISSUE, RESULT

EMERGE, FLOW, ISSUE, RESULT GREEN: LIBRARY SECTIONS CIRCULATION, PERIODICALS, REFERENCE, STACKS

CIRCULATION, PERIODICALS, REFERENCE, STACKS PURPLE: ____DROP AIR, EAVES, GUM, RAIN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The nursery rhyme of I’m a Little Teapot helped me get two of today’s yellow group, and that was enough to seal the deal.

My struggles came in the group that became ARISE, as I grasped at getting all four including AIR and RAIN in the mix – before I finally narrowed it down.

STACKS was the confusing element of LIBRARY SECTIONS, a term that I’d not heard before – but then I did last visit a library in the 2010s, so that’s my ignorance rather than it being some obscure phrase.

