Lenovo debuts Surface-style ThinkPad X13 Detachable at MWC 2026

Device has a 13-inch screen, Core Ultra Series 3 chips, and up to 64GB RAM

Pricing for the business tablet starts at $1,999, which may be hard for buyers to justify

Lenovo has taken the wraps off a number of new and updated devices at MWC 2026, including the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, a business tablet which leans heavily into the Microsoft Surface Pro playbook, right down to the kickstand and magnetic keyboard.

The successor to the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which we reviewed here, the X13 stretches the display to 13 inches and moves further into high-end territory for business users who want a tablet that can double as a full PC.

The X13 Detachable runs Windows 11 Pro on Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 Series 3 “Panther Lake” processors. Lenovo hasn’t named specific SKUs, but configurations go up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory (soldered, so not upgradable ) and 1TB of storage via a single M.2 2242 slot.

Integrated pen support

The 13-inch panel reaches up to 500 nits of brightness, and there are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for docking and peripherals.

Integrated pen support is part of the package, with a full-size pen that docks and recharges inside the folio keyboard.

Unlike Microsoft’s thinner keyboard covers, the X13 uses a more rigid attachment that mimics Lenovo’s T-series laptops. Key travel is rated at 1.5mm, which should feel closer to a traditional notebook than most detachable tablets.

The battery and USB-C ports are field-replaceable, which is still uncommon in devices this thin, although the soldered RAM limits long-term flexibility.

“The AI era will not be defined by a single device or application, but by intelligent systems that work seamlessly across everything we use,” said Luca Rossi, President, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“We are demonstrating how Lenovo and Motorola are bringing that vision to life, combining adaptive hardware innovation with a single, unified system-level AI integration that works naturally across PCs, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and beyond. From premium mobile devices and transformative form factors, to the rollout of Lenovo Qira, we are building the widest AI portfolio that delivers more connected, more intuitive personal computing experiences designed around people.”

Pricing for the X13 Detachable starts at $1,999, with availability from July 2026 and through Q3. That pricing places it well above many detachable rivals and even some traditional business laptops.

The ThinkPad X13 Detachable looks great, but Lenovo will have its work cut out convincing buyers that its mix of tablet flexibility and ThinkPad ergonomics is worth a premium price.

