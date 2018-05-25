The best business tablets 2018: top picks for productivity tablets

Welcome to our list of the best business tablets of 2018. These mobile wonders are powerful, yet portable, and they can help you keep productive while out on the road, without having to lug around a big laptop.

Android and Apple tablets have a host of apps that allow you to work on them, and of course, with Windows 10-powered business tablets, you can run any app or program you'd usually run on a traditional laptop or desktop PC.

Add a Bluetooth keyboard, and you'll be able to work comfortably on these best business tablets for hours on end.

For the sake of clarity, we will only look at pure tablets, and detachables when it comes to convertibles. 2-in-1 hybrid models are closer to traditional laptops as their keyboard can't be totally detached.

New and improved

CPU: Intel Core m7, i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615/620/ Iris Plus 640 | RAM: 4 - 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 | Storage: 128GB - 1TB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front | Weight: 1.69 pounds | Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33-inch

Brilliant battery life

Comfortable Type Cover

Surface Pen stylus not included

Only Core i7 model compares to iPad Pro's power

While Microsoft didn't call this year's tablet the Surface Pro 5, in many ways it's a sequel to the Surface Pro 4 (which also features on our list of the best business tablets), with a 32% increase in battery life - according to our benchmarks - as well as a refined design that remains thin and light, while also providing plenty of power. The new and improved Surface Pen and Type Cover makes this a brilliant business tablet that can be used as a laptop replacement, and it comes in a range of specifications, which makes choosing the right model for your business (and personal) needs easy.

The biggest tablet Apple's ever made

CPU: Apple A9X | Graphics: Integrated | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.9-inch, 2,732 x 2,048 | Storage: 32GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 | Camera: 8MP iSight (1080p HD), 5MP FaceTime (720p) | Weight: 1.57 pounds | Dimensions: 8.68 x 12 x 0.27-inch

Expansive, usable screen

Hugely powerful

Large footprint

Battery life could be longer

Apple took the iPad into uncharted territory here. The iPad Pro's optional accessories add to the cost of the tablet, but the keyboard cover and Apple Pencil stylus make the iPad even more suited for business and creative users. The iPad Pro also debuted Apple's new split-screen multitasking. It is, quite simply, a massively powerful tablet which can certainly turbocharge your productivity away from the desk thanks to a wide array of business apps – although we’d like to see more in the way of battery life.

For diehards of the Big Blue era

CPU: Intel Core m7-6Y75 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 | Storage: 256GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP front | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Dimensions: 11.45 x 8.97 x 0.20-inch

Modular design is cool

A plethora of ports

Expensive

Average battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet is probably one of the best designed convertible devices on the market, and one where engineers clearly had a great time building a slate that crams in so many features that it's hard to believe that the X1 is so thin and portable. It bears all the hallmarks of a signature ThinkPad device: the finish, the red colour scheme, the Trackpoint, the shape of the Accutype keys, everything down to the ThinkPad logo at the back. Aficionados will love it while others might balk at the price – this is vintage ThinkPad at its finest.

The tablet that can replace your laptop

CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-6300U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824, 3:2 aspect ratio | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing (1080p HD), 5MP front-facing (1080p) | Weight: 1.73 pounds | Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.36-inch

High screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Type Cover still sold separately

Intel Core m3 at entry level

A higher resolution screen, a thinner design and a move to Intel's more powerful Skylake processors all help to make this portable tablet a capable replacement for your laptop. Sadly, the Type Cover keyboard is still optional, but in reality it's a necessity for this laptop replacement; come on Microsoft, bundle it already. The good news with the Type Cover in this fourth iteration of the Surface Pro is that it’s much improved this time around.

A 2-in-1 Surface competitor

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 5MP rear-facing, 2MP front-facing | Weight: 1.94 pounds | Dimensions: 11.8 x 8.07 x 0.39-inch

Great price

USB-C port

No microSD

Average battery life

Lenovo shows it is just as good at making 2-in-1 devices that are excellent business tablets with the Lenovo Miix 510, a follow up to the Miix 700 (yes, we know, confusing) with a new latest-gen Kaby Lake version of the Core i5 and a strong central pairing of 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes with a detachable keyboard and costs a lot less than Microsoft's Surface Pro line of business tablets, and for the most part it offers similar functionality. This is definitely a business tablet worth considering if your budget doesn't stretch to a Microsoft (or Apple) device.

The best Android tablet to date

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great premium design

S-Pen stylus included in box

Keyboard is a costly extra

High price tag

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now, and it proves that you don't need a tablet that runs Windows to be one of the best business tablets money can buy.

It's stuffed full of power, has an excellent display and features an iPad-Pro rivaling S-Pen stylus and optional keyboard.

The price tag could be a stumbling block, but if you're looking for the best Android has to offer in tablet form the Galaxy Tab S3 is the slate for you.

A better value proposition than the Surface Pro 4

CPU: Intel Core i5-6200U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.6-inch, 2,880 x 1,920 | Storage: 256GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 13MP rear, 2MP front | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Dimensions: 11.7 by 8.3 by 0.3-inch

16GB RAM by default

Ultra-high resolution

No cheaper version

Aspect ratio might not be for everyone

Asus threw down the gauntlet to Microsoft with the launch of the Transformer 3 Pro. The device, which is the only tablet we know of that comes with 16GB of RAM as standard, easily surpasses the Surface Pro 4 in terms of sheer value for money although Microsoft's flagship tablet remains the better known (and probably more trusted) of the two. Other than the standard keyboard, the Transformer also has a docking station, a stylus and even a trusted platform module (TPM) for improved security within an enterprise setting.

A tough tablet that fears nothing

CPU: Intel Core m-5Y10C | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5300 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 | Storage: 256GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP front | Weight: 2.65 pounds | Dimensions: 11 x 9.65 x 0.74-inch

Built like a tank

Light and portable

Battery life could be better

Not cheap

Getac's RX10 dares to go where no other tablet can thanks to its rugged design and bright screen. If your work takes you into the field, you'll be thankful that Getac equipped this slate with a screen that's readable even under direct sunlight. This slate will sustain a fair amount of hardship including being dropped, or assaulted with dust, water and much more. Plus it's also light and very portable, despite being such a tough customer. As expected on such a device, there are also plenty of expansion options including hot-swappable batteries as well as a barcode scanner and an NFC/RFID card reader.

A worthy Surface Pro 4 competitor with plenty of options

CPU: Intel Core i7-6600U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 | Storage: 256GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 5MP rear, 2MP front | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Dimensions: 12.55 x 7.91 x 0.37-inch

Full-fat Core i7 CPU

Impressive range of accessories

Noisy fan

Maximum 8GB of RAM

Fujitsu certainly used the Surface range from Microsoft as its inspiration for the Stylistic R726, but then applied its own spin by making this convertible far more enterprise-friendly with a surprisingly (relatively) low price tag. An impressive range of accessories? Check. Extreme serviceability backed by a top notch aftersales warranty? Check. A plethora of ports and connection options? Check. Active stylus? Wouldn't you know, that's here as well. The R726 also has a first-class docking station and its detachable keyboard is a rather good one, and quality accessories certainly don't do its case any harm.

This slate is impressive in the usability stakes

CPU: Intel Core m7-6Y75 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12-inch, 1,920 x 1,280 | Storage: 256GB | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 5MP rear, 2MP front | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Dimensions: 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.3-inch

Kickstand allows screen to tilt to almost any angle

Great keyboard

Touchpad could be better

Short battery life

Just like the rest of the competition, HP took inspiration from Microsoft's playbook when building the Elite x2 1012, which clearly targets the business market. Like Fujitsu, HP made sure that its product was designed with enterprise users in mind. It is sturdy, undergoing a 12-point stress test, is very easy to upgrade and comes with a number of security features. There's an active pen and a keyboard, and our reviewer said that typing on the latter was "as comfortable as it is on a real notebook". Not everything about the design is perfect - such as the hinge - but overall this is a tempter with a great keyboard and screen.

