Best business keyboards 2020: work faster and safer

The best business keyboards of 2020 are some of the most important investments you can make, either for yourself or your employees.

This is because if you work all day on a computer, you're likely be using a keyboard for hours on end. By buying the best business keyboard your budget allows, you'll get a device that doesn't just feel good to type on, but can help you avoid repetitive strain injury (RSI) and more.

The best business keyboards are designed to be ergonomic - so safe and comfortable to use for long periods of time. Their layouts will mean every key can be reached comfortably and easily, and that also means you can type faster as well.

Many of the best business keyboards also come with additional features, such as extra function keys, which can be used to launch your most-used apps, or to create your own shortcuts, which can again help you be more productive.

There are a huge amount of keyboards on sale today, so our guide to the best business keyboards can help you pick the right one for you. We've included a mix of wired and wireless keyboards. While wired keyboards offer simplicity and dependability, wireless keyboards can help you keep your desk neat and tidy.

Some keyboards just ooze class, and the Das Keyboard Prime 13 is one of them, which is why it's out pick for the best business keyboard of 2020. Its features a solid aluminum top panel for added rigidity and a very minimalistic look. With Cherry's MX Red or Brown switches under the keycaps, you're given a choice between linear and non-linear offerings with a range of actuation points.

Most importantly, its excellent build quality means this is a keyboard that will last you a long time. So, while it's not the cheapest, if you invest in one of these (or several if you're kitting out an office), you know you won't need to buy a replacement for a long time.

If you are a creative professional, then the Logitech Craft is the best business keyboard for you, no question.

Not only is this a sturdy, tactile and attractive keyboard but it also features a unique dial on its top left corner, which will help creatives expedite their workflow. This dial’s utility will vary depending on the application, from simply controlling the volume on the desktop, to changing levels in various tools in Photoshop. If you spend a lot of time creating content on your PC, the Logitech Craft is one of the best business keyboards you can buy today.

Read the full review: Logitech Craft

The PFU Happy Hacking Professional 2 is aimed at coders, but it’s fantastic for all you writers out there, too. It forgoes traditional arrow keys, instead making use of function keys and key combinations to get that stuff done.

It will take a minute to get used to, but once you get that out of the way the small size is a huge benefit, as you’ll be able to take it anywhere you go. Plus, that sweet ‘thock’ sound of the Topre switches is a wonder to behold.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is one of the most comfortable, reliable and good-looking keyboard we’ve ever had the pleasure of using, and it’s simply the best business keyboard for Mac users.

It’s impressive how sleek and thin this keyboard is, especially considering how comfortable it is to use, thanks to its great bounce and satisfying tactile feedback.

This is due in large part to that stable scissor mechanism, which Apple has adopted on its laptops as well. It’s so easy to use as well. Turn it on for the first time, and it’ll automatically pair with your Mac – it’s so decidedly Apple. Finally, there’s that battery, which lasts you a whole month before it needs charging, unlike other Bluetooth productivity keyboards that only last you a few days.

With this keyboard, Logitech is targeting smartphone and tablet owners who prefer to use their device while sat at a desk. And, if you were a fan of the predecessor, the K380, the Logitech K780 should be right up your alley, especially with its added number pad.

This keyboard still has the ability to pair with three devices using Bluetooth or wireless, so you can swap between all your gadgets on the fly. And, thanks to its comfortable rounded keycaps, it’s still a pleasure to type on. The keyboard’s base is the star of the show, however, as it can hold mobile devices up to 11.3mm thick in an upright position. This is great if you use one of the best business tablets as your main device for working on.