B&H Video is selling this Crucial X10 8TB Portable SSD for just $440 - a huge $160 discount.

We've reviewed the Crucial X10 models - and this is one of our favourites. It's tough and compact, and 8TB is enough to store millions of high-resolution photos, or hundreds of hours of 4K video footage.

It doesn't have hardware encryption, so if you're storing sensitive data, then this probably isn't for you - but with 8TB and fast read/write speeds, it's ideal for storing large video and image files, audio, game files, and documents.

For more savings on storage, check out our round-up of the best Prime Day SSD, hard drive, portable SSD and external HDD deals around right now. Just remember, Amazon deals end tonight.

Today's top Crucial X10 8TB deal

Save $160 Crucial X10 8TB SSD: was $600 now $440 at BHPhoto This Crucial X10 8TB SSD has a fantastic saving - and it's not on Amazon. Alongside the mass storage capacity, the portable solid-state drive with its USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface can hit read speeds of up to up to 2100 MB/s. I also like that it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, ideal for working on the go.

The Crucial X10 remains one of the best portable SDDs we've ever tested, chiefly because of the 8TB variant, which isn't as common as it probably should be at this stage where our whole lives are stored in digital files.

Anyway, in our review, my colleague Mark couldn't help compare it to the iconic Crucial X10 Pro - an instant classic - but said, the X10 "has enough style and functionality to make it worth considering for those who have USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports."

Performance also proved solid, with Mark noting that "the best results show that this drive is a good performer, if not a little bit better than the X10 Pro, when it comes to sustaining write speeds. Even with the tougher tests like AS ASS and AJA, the X10 can hit around 1790MB/s consistently."

Given the discount here, this is one SSD deal that's worth checking out.