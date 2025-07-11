Walmart is selling a gaming rig/workstation PC called the Minisforum 790S7 for Amazon Prime Day and I think you won’t be able to find a better one for less than $1000 .

At just $895 (a saving of $224), it offers an incredible quality of components, usually found on laptops costing $2000. At this price, I don’t know how long it will last.

Check out our Prime Day Mini PC deals for more offers. Remember that Prime Day ends in less than 24 hours.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the top deals in your region.

Save $223 Minisforum 790S7 mini PC: was $1,119 now $896 at Walmart As close as a mic drop you will get from me this Prime Day. 16-core AMD CPU, RTX 4060, 400W PSU. Buy if if you can, you won’t find anything similar in this price range. Promise. It is powerful enough for mainstream gaming and should tackle almost anything you throw at it without much sweat: AI training, rendering, video editing and more.

Packed in a compact, classy chassis that reminds me of more expensive workstations, the 790S7 houses a AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, by far the most powerful CPU in this price range.

Paired with a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM, it would top my list in any case when it comes to sheer computing power - it can take up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and there’s another free SSD slot (both PCIe Gen4). However, the other gem in this rig is an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. Minisforum doesn’t specify the RAM configuration, but it's likely an 8GB GDDR7 one.

There’s plenty of ports as well with separate audio connectors (not something common on mini PCs), seven USB ports, one DisplayPort, a 2.5GbE LAN and one HDMI connector. All in all, the 790S7 should be able to drive no fewer than three 8K monitors.

There’s no mention of a card reader or an operating system, so you’re free to add Linux or Windows 11 (Home or Pro). There’s also a two year warranty which is more than almost all its rivals, and something I appreciate on a product with this price tag.

We have reviewed quite a few Minisforum products in the past and they have left a lasting impression on us. Check out the unique MS-01 for example with four LAN ports (including two 10GbE ones) to get a sense of what I’m talking about.

