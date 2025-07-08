Is it the best Prime Day mini PC deal ever? Save 70% on this $190 Newegg Core i7 Mini PC that Amazon sells for $651

Newegg sells the Acemagic AD08 mini PC for $179, and I think it is the best PC, let alone mini PC deal, ever to have landed on Prime Day.

Before I tell you why it is the GOAT mini PC, how about this: Amazon sells the same mini PC for $652, almost 4x the price.

Save $30 Acemagic AD08 Mini PC: was $220 now $190 at Newegg It may be a misprice. I’ve never seen a mini PC of this caliber being sold for such a low price tag. I rarely use superlatives, but this has to be the best PC deal of all time, thanks to its insanely capable (and fast) Intel Core i7-11700B. Buy it while it is still in stock.

Now the AD08 is the only new PC under $200 that has a Core i7 CPU - and not a crappy one. The 8-core 11700B scores 22184 on the popular Passmark benchmark, which is almost as fast as Apple’s M4 9-Core, the one that powers the $599 Apple Mac mini M4.

What that means is that this PC will be fast at almost everything but games (note you can’t add a video card to it).

Like the M4, it has 16GB of RAM but includes a 512GB SSD, twice the storage capacity of Apple’s Mini PC. It has a free 2.5-inch SATA slot, which means you can add another 8TB of storage. As is customary with most top mini PCs, it can drive three 4K monitors and, with a total of nine ports, has plenty of expansion capability.

A few other points worth mentioning about the AD08: you can upgrade the memory to 64GB, it has a rather weird shape, it has a unique magnetic attached cover as well as an overclocking mode. It also has an RGB mode, which, one can surmise, was added to attract gamers.

When we reviewed the AD08 in September 2003 with a different CPU, we gave it a 3.5/5 rating, but then again, it was with a price tag of $671!