Amazon Prime Day is already serving up some unmissable PC deals, with deep discounts across a wide range of mini desktops, workstations, and mini PCs.

Of course you really can't go wrong with an Apple Mac mini which has dropped over $50 in price to $548.

But whether you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup, build a creative workstation, or just want a powerful everyday PC without taking up too much desk space, I've selected a system that fits the bill.

We've tested out the best desktop systems and best mini PCs, and in the run-up to Prime Day, I've picked out some great computer deals for pretty much every budget and use.

There are budget-friendly options like the Beelink Mini S13 and Acemagic Vista V1, and more powerful choices the GMKtec M5 Plus, Bosgame P4, GMKtec M3 Plus and Geekom A6. These are built for everything from 4K video editing to light gaming and development work.

Throughout the big summer sales event, we'll be rounding up the best Prime Day PC deals around. And for savings, head to our live hub for the most update Prime Day deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and much more.

My top PC picks

Apple 2024 Mac mini with M4 chip: was $599 now $547.42 at Amazon The 2024 Apple Mac mini with the M4 chip packs serious performance into a compact, five-inch square footprint. Featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage, it’s built for Apple Intelligence and designed to handle everyday tasks, creative work, and multitasking with ease. With front and rear ports including USB-C, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet, it’s ready to connect. Seamless integration with iPhone and iPad makes it ideal for Apple users. In our review we called it "smaller, faster, better."

Apple 2024 Mac mini with M4 chip: was $799 now $729 at Amazon If you need more storage, and don't mind paying a little extra, then this version of the 2024 Apple Mac mini with the M4 chip is for you. While the cheaper version above comes with a 256GB SSD, this one has a roomier 512GB model.

OASLOA Mini PC: $108 at Amazon The OASLOA Mini PC is a compact desktop computer powered by a 12th Gen Intel N95 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, and speeds up to 3.4GHz. It features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks, learning, or streaming. With support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and triple 4K displays via HDMI, it’s versatile and space-saving. The built-in adjustable RGB lighting adds a stylish touch to this lightweight, portable mini computer.

YCTipc KN95 Mini PC: $110.99 at Amazon The KN95 Mini PC from YCTipc is a compact desktop powered by a 12th Gen Intel N95 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, and speeds up to 3.4GHz. It includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a fast 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD for responsive multitasking and quick file access. Designed for both business and entertainment, it supports triple 4K displays and includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast networking. With a small footprint and versatile connectivity, it fits easily into any setup.

Kamrui GK3 Plus: was $209.95 now $132 at Amazon The Kamrui GK3 Plus is a powerful yet compact mini PC featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake N95 processor with speeds up to 3.4GHz, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. Designed for work, home, and multimedia use, it supports triple 4K displays via dual HDMI and VGA, and includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its small form factor (5.1" x 5.1") and VESA mount support make it easy to integrate into any setup. You can save 12% using promo code QHTXXY3X, or 10% with 84RIS3PY or 5% with JGDGHKRR.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR: $988.16 at Amazon The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR PC delivers smooth 1080p and 1440p visuals with an Intel Core i5-13400F CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU. It’s equipped with 16GB DDR5 RAM, a fast 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and Windows 11 Home. Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1 ports, and 7.1 channel audio make it ready for streaming downloads, and gaming. The tempered glass case, custom RGB lighting, and included keyboard/mouse round out this high-performance, plug-and-play desktop.

GMKtec M3 Plus Mini PC: was $589.99 now $439.98 at Amazon The GMKtec M3 Plus Mini PC packs serious desktop power into a compact form factor. It features an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor (14-core/20-thread, up to 5.0GHz), 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, ideal for multitasking, content creation, and high-speed workflows. Triple 4K display support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5GbE Ethernet round out its premium connectivity. Perfect for business or home use, this mini PC combines blazing-fast performance with quiet, efficient cooling and future-ready expansion.

Bosgame P4 Mini PC: was $399.99 now $309.99 at Amazon The Bosgame P4 Mini PC delivers powerful performance for gamers, streamers, and creatives alike. Featuring an 8-core Ryzen 7 5700U processor, integrated Radeon Graphics, and a generous 32GB DDR4 RAM with a 1TB PCIe SSD, it handles multitasking, design software, and even PS3 emulation with ease. Triple 4K@60Hz display support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 make it a top choice for modern workstations or entertainment setups. Compact, quiet, and Linux/Windows compatible. Remember to tick the coupon box for the full discount.

GMKtec M5 Plus Mini PC: was $399.98 now $327.99 at Amazon The GMKtec M5 Plus Mini PC packs serious power into a compact frame, featuring an 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U processor (up to 4.5GHz), 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a fast 1TB PCIe SSD. Perfect for multi-tasking, productivity, or media editing, it supports triple 4K displays via HDMI, DP, and USB-C. Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports ensure lightning-fast networking, while WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 offer modern wireless performance. A great choice for anyone needing power in a space-saving form.

Acemagic Vista Mini V1: was $229.99 now $158 at Amazon The Acemagic Vista Mini V1 packs surprising power into an ultra-compact form. Powered by the 2024 Intel Twin Lake N150 (up to 3.6GHz), it outperforms N100 and N95 chips with improved efficiency and graphics. It includes 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, supports dual 4K displays via HDMI and DisplayPort, and features WiFi, Bluetooth, and a sleek metal chassis with built-in power supply. Ideal for office work, education, or media use, it’s a tidy and capable everyday desktop.

Lenovo ThinkCentre AIO: $549.99 at Amazon The Lenovo ThinkCentre AIO delivers a clean, clutter-free desktop experience with a sharp 24" Full HD IPS display and a slim, borderless design. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel U300 processor (up to 4.4GHz), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, it’s a solid choice for multitasking-heavy business environments. It includes HDMI in/out, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers with HARMAN audio. With Windows 11 Pro and a built-in webcam with privacy features, it’s ready for modern office needs.

Geekom A6 Mini PC: $449 at Amazon The Geekom A6 Mini PC packs serious power into a sleek, compact aluminum chassis. Running on an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU with Radeon 680M graphics, it’s equipped for video editing, multitasking, and even light gaming. You get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a speedy 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, dual USB4 ports, and support for up to four 4K displays. With Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE LAN, Windows 11 Pro, and a 3-year warranty, it’s a reliable and versatile desktop powerhouse. In our review, we said the "A6 packs in an impressive amount of power."

Beelink Mini S13 : was $229 now $168.99 at Amazon The Beelink Mini S13 delivers strong everyday performance in a space-saving form factor, powered by the efficient 13th-gen Intel Twin Lake-N150 processor (up to 3.6GHz). It features 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 500GB PCIe SSD, with expansion support up to 4TB. Ideal for office work, streaming, and light creative tasks, this mini PC supports 4K dual display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. A silent fan and enhanced cooling keep performance smooth. With its compact design and wall-mount support, it’s a great pick for home or business use.

