You might have to see it to believe it, but it's true - you can grab an Apple Mac mini for under $500 this Amazon Prime Day.

This little Amazon Prime Day powerhouse packs Apple's flagship M4 processor, a more than capable 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD into the sleek and stylish Mac mini profile - and its the lowest price I've seen since Black Friday.

This 2024 Apple Mac mini is the perfect choice for a dedicated desktop setup or portable workstation for those on the go. The 10-core M4 CPU and integrated 10-core GPU are more than capable of running intense creative workloads, and is up to 13x faster than Apple's fastest Intel Mac mini.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple Mac Mini M4

Save $99.01 Save 17% Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon Save $99.01 with coupon This is our top-rated mini PC for most people, capable of powering through productivity tasks and content creation. It's sleek, beautiful, and arguably the best Mac around for the price. This 5"x5" box of burnished chrome comes Apple Intelligence ready right out of the box, aiding your creativity and securing all your data with some of the best privacy protections on the market. Tick the coupon box to get the full discount.

Compared to the previous Mac mini design, the 2024 Mac mini occupies less than half of its predecessors footprint, giving you more room to play on your workspace for a portable monitor or portable hard drive to boost your capacity for those larger projects.

On the front, the Mac mini sports two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, with the rear offering a generous three thunderbolt ports, ethernet port, and HDMI. This mini PC allows your to hook up two displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and an additional 5K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt, or use the HDMI port to plug in 4K at 60Hz monitor.

Even the environmentalists can get on board with this deal, as the M4 Mac Mini is Apple's first carbon neutral offering.

To secure this deal, apply the $45.93 coupon on top of the already generous 9% early Prime Day discount.

