I very rarely give five star reviews - after all, products are rarely perfect - but I made an exception for the wonderful Mac mini (M4) - and it's now on sale for Prime Day, with Amazon selling the Mac mini M4 at Amazon for $499 (was $599).

One of the things I loved the most about the tiny Mac mini was how good value it is - so the fact that it's now $100 cheaper makes this an even easier device to recommend - just make sure you tick the coupon box to get the full discount.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

If you're in the UK, then Amazon has a similarly brilliant deal for the Mac mini M4 now £499 (was £599). These deals are so good that apart from some Hue smart bulbs, this could be the only deal I'm going to buy myself.

Today’s best Mac mini Prime Day deals

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Apple Mac mini M4 is the perfect macOS-based device for anyone who doesn’t require portability. The device is just five by five inches in size so it takes up hardly any room. It’s packed with great hardware with the M4 chip offering fantastic performance which can even handle some light gaming. It’s ideal for working from home – you simply need to hook up a monitor or TV. You'll need to check the 'Coupon' box to apply the full discount.

Apple Mac mini M4: was £599 now £499 at Amazon For just under £500, this is an absolutely brilliant deal, and one of the best sellers on Amazon for a reason. You'll simply not find a better compact PC for the price, and it's a brilliant way of getting into the Mac ecosystem without having to pay loads of money.

In my Apple Mac mini M4 review, I waxed lyrical about the new, smaller design, as well as the excellent performance provided by the M4 chip. It offers plenty of power for day-to-day use, and even for music recording and 4K video editing.

I really can't recommend the latest Mac mini hard enough. It has a ridiculously small design that allows it to fit on any desk - and you can even hook it up to a TV and have it hidden away out of sight. Plus, with the M4 chip, you're getting a seriously nifty compact PC that can handle all kinds of workloads, and even a spot of gaming.

I've said it before that the Mac mini (M4) is probably the closest we'll come to getting an Apple games console, and even if you're not interested in the growing list of Mac-compatible PC games, this Mac mini is an awesome little workstation, and the cheapest way to get into the Mac ecosystem. I love it, and trust me, if you buy one at this price, you'll love it as well.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want more power, you can also configure it with more memory, or upgrade the chip to the M4 Pro, turning the Mac mini into an incredible compact workstation, though that does mean the price rises significantly.

But, with the Prime Day discounts listed above, you should absolutely buy one and find out why it's one of the best computers you can buy right now (and the best mini PC as well).

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK