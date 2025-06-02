Apple's powerful Mac mini M4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon

The Mac mini M4 configuration that I'd recommend to most people is on sale for a record-low price. Right now, you can pick up this excellent compact machine with a 512GB SSD and 24GB of RAM for just $842 (was $999) at Amazon - an impressive 16% saving in total.

While other configurations are cheaper, I'd argue this high-end config is worth springing for if you have the cash. Not only do you get a decent amount of storage without having to rely on cloud storage, but the 24GB of RAM should futureproof you nicely for a few years.

Of course, even with 16GB of RAM, the latest Mac mini M4 is a great machine with heaps of performance, but more RAM never hurts. You'll have no issues zipping through even demanding applications with this particular machine, despite its relatively diminutive form factor.

Apple Mac mini M4 deal at Amazon

Apple Mac mini: was $999 now $842.05 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 512GB The highest-spec Mac mini M4 is currently on sale for a brand new record-low price at Amazon. With an unbeatably compact form factor, excellent array of ports, and exceptional performance, this model is currently our top pick for anyone looking for a small desktop PC. It was already great value, but a 16% discount at Amazon makes it an even better choice today.

The best small form factor PC you can buy today

(Image credit: Future)

Our Apple Mac mini (M4, 2024) review not only awarded this excellent model a full five stars out of five, but our computing editor Matt Hanson went so far as to say the Mac mini is 'the best small form factor PC in the world' right now.

Highlights include the overall build quality, incredibly compact form factor, and inclusion of the latest M4 chipset. While there is a higher-end M4 Pro model also available, performance with the baseline M4 model is so good that we struggle to recommend the higher-end model for most people.

For example, during testing, the Mac mini handled demanding applications like video editing without an issue and kept virtually silent in operation. As you'd expect, it also runs the latest version of macOS, Sequoia, extremely smoothly, too.