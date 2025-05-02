The latest MacBook Air (M4) drops $150 at Amazon - calling it now, this is the laptop deal of the year so far
Unbelievable performance with the latest Apple chip
When I saw this deal on the MacBook Air (M4), I genuinely thought Apple and Amazon had lost their minds. Alongside game-changing performance, most were surprised by the affordable $999 price tag. Now only two months on from the official release, Amazon has dropped the price by a whopping $150.
This all means you can get the MacBook Air (M4) at Amazon for a record-low price of $849 ($999). This particular deal is for the baseline configuration with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, but higher-spec alternatives are also similarly discounted.
It's rare to see such a heavy price cut this soon after release so today's deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a reliable laptop in the run-up to this year's Memorial Day sales.
Today's best MacBook Air M4 deal
Superior performance, minimal weight, and gorgeous looks – the MacBook Air (M4) has it all. We've got a lot of love for the laptop that has helped redefine performance in a small form factor. At only $849, this is one of the best laptop bargains of the year so far.
In our Apple MacBook Air (M4), we called Apple's lightest laptop "the best ultraportable". The gorgeous Liquid Retina display will make any app, video, or website look fantastic. Alongside 18 hours of battery life, you'll be going for longer, whether working from home or out and about.
We're yet to see the full realization of Apple Intelligence, but with the hardware to support it, we're hoping that 2025 is the year that Apple releases new AI software and AI features.
If you're looking to upgrade your old MacBook Air or simply begin your MacBook journey, there is no better or more affordable place to start than with this offer from Amazon.
There are other MacBook deals around if you’d prefer something different. In particular, spending more on one of the MacBook Pro deals available could be useful if you plan on editing videos or anything else more demanding.
