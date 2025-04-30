I think you'd be mad to miss this MacBook Air M4 deal I can't help but recommend – it's hit a lowest-ever price at Amazon
A new 2025 MacBook Air for these prices is great
There are some days you see a deal that you just have to shout about: case in point, I've spotted the Apple MacBook Air M4 on sale at Amazon for $849 (was $999). Over in the UK, Amazon has the MacBook Air M4 on sale for £899 (was £999).
While the US price is a bit more attractive than the discount UK buyers get to enjoy, both sliced prices aren't to be sniffed at. The US price is a new record-low for a 2025 MacBook Air, which comes with the latest M4 chip.
And as a MacBook Air user, I can personally attest to how good Apple's slim and light laptop is and how, at a cut price, it's not one to miss if you're after a great portable computer.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more MacBook Air deals in your area.
Today's best MacBook Air M4 deal
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop. It's 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great, while 16GB of memory keeps all your programs running smoothly. A price of $999 is impressive enough, considering it's $100 cheaper than the standard price of the previous model. But it's even better to snag it for $849, following this record-breaking discount at Amazon.
Over in the UK, Amazon has sliced £100 off the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4), which isn't quite as generous as the equivalent US deal. But such a MacBook for £899 is still a great deal and well worth your time.
As you'll see in our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review, the latest Air is worth your consideration at full price, let alone with $150/£100 off its usual price.
As one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it blends plenty of power and solid battery life in a slim frame that's awash with Apple's impressive industrial design.
While I have an older M2 Air, I love the precision and responsiveness of the Force Touch trackpad, and I find the keyboard to be great for typing, offering enough depth while also having a profile that allows my fingers to fly across it when typing at speed.
What's more, you can even game on MacBooks with M-series chips, as they offer enough power to run the likes of Death Stranding; honestly, it's impressive what my M2-powered MacBook Air can do, let alone the upgraded M4 models.
In short, I think this is one of the best MacBook Air deals around. But if you'd like something with more performance, then check out our MacBook Pro deals page instead. And do take a look at another slew of Apple deals on Amazon right now.
