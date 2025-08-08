Best Buy is back with another of its regular weekend Apple sales, featuring some of this year's lowest prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more. It's excellent timing, too, given several of the products on sale are top of shopping lists for many who are going back to school or off to college. If that's you – or you just want to save on Apple tech – I've rounded up the 15 best deals right here.

Let's start with MacBooks, which are seeing some of the biggest price cuts in Best Buy's latest sale. First up, there's the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) for a record-low price of $699 (was $799). Or, if you would prefer Apple's most recent laptop, you can get the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) for $799 (was $999).

Either way, you get one of the best laptops you can buy right now. Both offer incredible all-around performance, a slick design and impressive all-day battery life. These devices give you the power to blitz through school work, general everyday tasks, and even tackle more demanding creative and productivity jobs.

Some other standout deals I recommend from the weekend Apple sale at Best Buy include the latest AirPods 4 for $99 (was $129), a record-low price of $449 (was $599) for the iPad Air (M3), and a $150 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Check out all of the deals below and the rest of my top picks from the sale that are available through Sunday.

Today's 15 best Apple deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This MacBook Air with the M4 chip is the latest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now available at a record-low price on Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this largest-ever $200 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is down to a new low price at Best Buy. This version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the internet and word processing, and it also has the power for more demanding creative and productivity tasks. Ultimately, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this right now.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4): was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now available at its lowest-ever price on Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and well-rated laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is down to a record-low price on Best Buy. Boasting a powerful M4 chip, a gorgeous liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy The latest Apple iPad A16 is $50 off at Best Buy, though this has settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet. I've seen it for $20 less before as well, but this deal is well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $449 at Best Buy There's a solid $150 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Best Buy, bringing it down to a record-low price. This model was a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but both devices are around the same price, so you may as well get the newer version. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $649 at Best Buy If you prefer a larger display, you can also save $150 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Best Buy. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy There's a $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which brings it back down to the record-low price from Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see in the early days of the tablet's life.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $379 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $120 drops it to a record-low price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy If you want to get your hands on Apple's newest AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with noise-cancellation is also on sale for $149.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy Here's another chance to get one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Apple Watch 10 is the manufacturer's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back to the lowest-ever price at Best Buy. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy A $80 discount brings this affordable entry-level Apple Watch down to $169 – that's just $20 more than the Black Friday deal. It might be Apple's budget-friendly option but it still looks great and functions smoothly in that classic Apple way. For the price, you can enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $649.99 at Best Buy With the best display around, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks gorgeous and is also very powerful. It offers advanced metrics, highly precise GPS, and offline map functionality. You can even use it diving with a great dive computer app, while there are excellent health and safety features too. It’s the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone owners.