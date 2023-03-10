FAQs

Does Best Buy price match? Yes - Best Buy will price match new products as long as you provide evidence that another retailer is beating it on price. Eligible retailers include big rival online stores like Amazon, Crutchfield, Dell, and HP, or smaller local retail competitors. Note that the price match will have to be on the exact same model (color included) and there are certain exceptions that may exclude you from price matching. These include discounted items over the Black Friday period or items that are on sale due to 'special daily or hourly sales'. Marketplace items are also excluded from price matching eligibility.

Does Best Buy offer military discount? Best Buy does not offfically offer a military discount but you may be able to score one in-store if you specifically ask for one. Unfortunately, there's no way to tell whether you'll be eligible without asking as military discounts are offered at the disretion of local store managers and policy may vary from location to location. If you're affiliated with the military, however, it's probably worth asking since you can get a Best Buy discount codes of up to 10% off.

Does Best Buy give student discount? Best Buy does not specifically give discounts exclusively to students. It does, however, operate a back-to-school sales page all year round that rounds up all the relevant deals in one handy place. While specifically aimed at students, these deals are available to everybody and you won't need to provide any student ID to get your hands on a discounted laptop. Also, keep an eye out for any relevant Best Buy coupon codes on this page for more excellent discounts on useful tech for school.

Do Best Buy employees get discounts? Yep, Best Buy employees get a fairly significant discount - in most cases paying the unit cost plus five percent. This essentially means that if Best Buy paid $30 for an item, the employee will pay just $31.50 as opposed to the $40+ that the retailer would usually ask for at full retail price. This is obviously a great deal but there are some exclusions. For example, Apple products, certain laptops, tablets, phones, and other particularly in-demand tech are excluded from the employee discount scheme.

How do I reach Best Buy customer service? Should you need to get in touch with the company, you can contact Best Buy through their website's 'Contact Us' page, where you'll be able to select from a range of queries or start a live chat with a member of staff.

Does Best Buy offer installation or repair services? Yes, Best Buy offers installation and repair services for various products, including TVs, home theatre systems, and appliances.

What is the return policy for Best Buy? Best Buy has a return policy that allows you to return most products within 15 days for a refund or exchange. Some products have a different return policy, so be sure to check before making your purchase.

Does Best Buy have free shipping? Best Buy offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more. However, some products may be eligible for free shipping even if they are under $35, so it's always a good idea to check the product page for details. Best Buy also offers same-day and next-day delivery options for eligible products, which may require additional fees. Alternatively, Best Buy offers in-store pickup, which allows you to order online and pick up your purchase at a nearby Best Buy store for free. It's important to note that some products, such as large appliances or TVs, may have special delivery requirements and fees. The details of delivery options and fees can be found on the product page or during the checkout process on the Best Buy website.

What is Best Buy’s Daily Deal section? Best Buy regularly offers daily deals on various products, which can include electronics, appliances, and other tech-related products. These deals can be found on the Best Buy website or by signing up for their daily deal email alerts. Best Buy's daily deals typically change on a daily or weekly basis, so it's always a good idea to check back regularly to see what's available.

Hints and Tips

Wait until a big retail event: No matter what time of year it is you're never that far away from a big retail event at Best Buy. Most of us are aware of big-name events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday but there are actually plenty more sales events scattered throughout the year like Presidents' Day sales, Labor Day sales, and even around Amazon Prime Day in mid-summer. If you can, it's generally worth waiting until these events to pick up some tech as this is when Best Buy (among other retailers) offers its best prices.

Use My Best Buy for reward points: My Best Buy is a free program that will earn you reward points based on your purchases as the retailer. All you need to do is simply sign up and you'll earn 1% of your spend back in points - around 0.5 points per $1 spent. As with most reward programs you can use your points for Best Buy discount codes to use on your next purchase at checkout and you'll also get an additional $5 coupon for every 250 points you earn.

Trade in your old tech: Best Buy operates a vast trade-in program that allows you to trade in a vast number of electronics. Got an old games console lying around in your living room that you don't use? You can trade that in for a discount of up to $200 on your next purchase. Most electronics of a reasonable size (no TVs, for example) can be traded in so it's well worth checking out this option. You'll find an estimating tool on their website that lets you see how much devices are worth, plus you'll find the occasional special bonus savings on selected items

Best Buy Open Box: Best Buy Open Box are products that have been returned to Best Buy by customers and then resold at a discounted price. Open Box products may have been previously purchased and returned for various reasons, such as a change of mind, a product defect, or cosmetic damage. Before being resold, Best Buy's Geek Squad technicians inspect and test the Open Box products to ensure that they meet Best Buy's standards for quality and functionality. Open Box products typically come with the same warranty as new products, but it's always a good idea to check the product page for details on the warranty.

Get a Best Buy credit card: Best Buy operates two tiers of credit cards - a basic My Best Buy card and a more advanced My Best Buy Visa card. With the former, you'll earn 5% back on your purchases and unlock the option for financing on larger items. With the latter, you'll get both these perks but also an additional 3% in reward points on gas purchases, 2% back on food purchases, and 1% on everything else.