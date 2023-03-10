FAQs

How much is a Paramount Plus membership? You can select from two different Paramount Plus plans, the Essential plan, which includes commercials, or the Premium plan, with no commercials (except for live TV and a few shows), more sports, and streaming of your local CBS station. The Paramount Plus price for the Essential plan is $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year, and the Premium plan is $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. No matter what plan you choose, Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, and you can cancel or change your plan at any time.

Is there a Paramount Plus free trial? If you're unsure about Paramount Plus and want to check out its content before signing up for a subscription, you can enjoy a seven-day free trial before paying for a subscription. We've also seen Paramount Plus coupon codes for 30-day free trials, allowing you a whole month of free viewing.

Can I get a Paramount Plus student discount? Yes, Paramount Plus offers students a 25% discount on an Essential monthly subscription. The Paramount Plus Essential plan costs $4.99 a month, but the price is brought down to $3.75 with a student discount. You can sign up for a student discount by filling in your name, email address, birthday, and University.

Can I share my Paramount Plus account? Yes, Paramount Plus allows you to stream on a maximum of three devices at any time. That means you can have three different family members streaming and watching Paramount Plus at the same time. You can also create multiple profiles on one Paramount Plus account to personalize your viewing experience.

Hints and tips

Sign up for annual memberships: You can save on a Paramount Plus membership by choosing annual billing over month-to-month, which saves you 16%. You'll save $10 on the Essential plan and $20 on the ad-free Premium plan.

Take advantage of holiday sales: If you want to get Paramount Plus for the cheapest price possible, taking advantage of holiday sales like Black Friday is your best bet. The streaming service typically offers the biggest discounts around big sales, like a 50% discount on a full year of Paramount Plus or a month-long free trial.

Seven-day free trial: Make the most of the default seven-day free trial (or find a 30-day free trial coupon if one is available) to test out the platform before you pay for your subscription. If it's not for you, cancel before your trial period is up and you won't pay a thing, letting you get a sense of the platform without costing a thing.