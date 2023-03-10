Paramount Plus coupon codes for June 2023
FAQs
How much is a Paramount Plus membership?
You can select from two different Paramount Plus plans, the Essential plan, which includes commercials, or the Premium plan, with no commercials (except for live TV and a few shows), more sports, and streaming of your local CBS station. The Paramount Plus price for the Essential plan is $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year, and the Premium plan is $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. No matter what plan you choose, Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, and you can cancel or change your plan at any time.
Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?
If you're unsure about Paramount Plus and want to check out its content before signing up for a subscription, you can enjoy a seven-day free trial before paying for a subscription. We've also seen Paramount Plus coupon codes for 30-day free trials, allowing you a whole month of free viewing.
Can I get a Paramount Plus student discount?
Yes, Paramount Plus offers students a 25% discount on an Essential monthly subscription. The Paramount Plus Essential plan costs $4.99 a month, but the price is brought down to $3.75 with a student discount. You can sign up for a student discount by filling in your name, email address, birthday, and University.
Can I share my Paramount Plus account?
Yes, Paramount Plus allows you to stream on a maximum of three devices at any time. That means you can have three different family members streaming and watching Paramount Plus at the same time. You can also create multiple profiles on one Paramount Plus account to personalize your viewing experience.
Hints and tips
Sign up for annual memberships: You can save on a Paramount Plus membership by choosing annual billing over month-to-month, which saves you 16%. You'll save $10 on the Essential plan and $20 on the ad-free Premium plan.
Take advantage of holiday sales: If you want to get Paramount Plus for the cheapest price possible, taking advantage of holiday sales like Black Friday is your best bet. The streaming service typically offers the biggest discounts around big sales, like a 50% discount on a full year of Paramount Plus or a month-long free trial.
Seven-day free trial: Make the most of the default seven-day free trial (or find a 30-day free trial coupon if one is available) to test out the platform before you pay for your subscription. If it's not for you, cancel before your trial period is up and you won't pay a thing, letting you get a sense of the platform without costing a thing.
How to use Paramount Plus coupon codes
1) First, you'll need to select one of our offers. Click 'Get Offer' to be taken to the Paramount Plus website.
2) From here, you'll need to select the kind of Paramount Plus account you want to sign up for - either Essential (ads) or Premium (ad-free).
3) Then you'll be asked to create an account with your name, email address, and password. Once an account has been created, you'll be redirected to a payment page.
4) Enter your code into the box marked 'Have a promo code?' and click apply.
5) Enjoy your favorite TV for less each month.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
About Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is a relatively new American streaming service that was launched in 2018 and is available in Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the UK. You'll find content from CBS, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central, to name a few, plus original movies and shows, including popular titles like 1883, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. The streaming network also allows you to watch live content from your local CBS network to catch NFL games, The Masters, and SEC football in real time. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial, and plans start at $4.99 a month and can be canceled or changed at any time. Paramount Plus coupon codes are available throughout the year, including free month-long trials and discounts on annual subscriptions.
