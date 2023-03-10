FAQs

How much does Fubo cost? The Fubo cost depends on what plan you select; the Pro, Elite, or Premier. The Pro plan is the cheapest subscription and costs $74.99 a month, and includes 149 channels. The Elite plan is $84.99 a month and comes with 210 channels and over 130 events that you can stream in 4K. With the Premier plan, you're also getting 4K streams plus 219 channels, which includes Showtime for $94.99 per month. You can also purchase add-ons that start at $5.99 a month for additional channels and DVR storage.

Does Fubo offer any discounts? Fubo promo codes are available throughout the year and allow you to save directly on plans and include free upgrades. Fubo has also been known to participate in holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday with past offers that included 40% off all plans for new customers.

Is Fubo free? Fubo isn't free, which means all of the available plans are paid and start at $32.99 a month. Fubo does offer a free seven-day trial, so you can test out the streaming service before you commit. To receive your free trial, you'll need to create an account with your email, password, and zip code, and you'll be asked to enter your credit card information. You must cancel before the free trial ends, or you'll be charged the total amount of the plan you selected.

How do I contact Fubo customer service? You can contact Fubo customer service by calling 1-844-238-2688. Alternatively, you can also contact them online via social media, live chat and email.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of discounts: You can brose for Fubo promo codes on this page to access discounts on plans and receive free upgrades. You should also look out for seasonal sales, which typically offer the steepest discounts on Fubo plans.

Seven-day free trial: Fubo offers a free seven-day trial with all of its plans, so you can test the streaming service before committing. Remember that you'll have to cancel your subscription if you decide the Fubo isn't for you, or your credit card will be charged once the seven-day free trial is up.

Veterans Discount: Fubo does offer a veterans discount through GovX, which provides plans for just $10 a month for the first two months.