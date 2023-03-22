ExpressVPN coupons for March 2023

FAQs

How much does ExpressVPN cost? When it comes to pricing, ExpressVPN keeps things pretty simple. You can take your pick among three plans: one-month, six-month or one-year subscription. Opting for a longer plan means you can enjoy a discount on the overall cost, but remember you'll need to pay the full price upfront. It is worth reminding that fees are higher if you directly head on the ExpressVPN website. So, we recommend clicking on the following links to enjoy the pricing below: 1-year plan: $8.32 per month ($6.67 when you claim 3 months free) 6-month plan: $9.99 per month 1-month plan: $12.95 per month

Can I use ExpressVPN for free? Despite ExpressVPN not offering its VPN with free trial, anyone subscribing to the service can make use of its 30-day money-back guarantee. You need to pay for your chosen plan upfront, but you'll still be able to ask for a refund before the trial period ends. This gives the opportunity to anyone to try the it out for themselves to decide whether or not ExpressVPN is the right service for their needs.

Are there any ExpressVPN deals? Besides seasonal discounts like during Black Friday, TechRadar readers can take advantage of some ExpressVPN deals all year around. At the time of writing, anyone signing up for its one-year subscription will enjoy three months of extra security and one year of Blackblaze cloud backup for no extra costs.

How can I set up the ExpressVPN app? ExpressVPN offers super easy-to-use applications for all the main operating systems, meaning that even less techy users will be able to enjoy the service with ease. On your favorite browser, head to the ExpressVPN website to either sign-in or set up a new account. After logging into your account, scroll down to the part that says Set up your devices and tap on the type of app you wish to download according to your device. Once the app is downloaded, follow the instructions to successfully configure the app. We have some dedicated explainers to give you an idea of how to install ExpressVPN on Android, Windows, Apple TV and Fire Stick. After you’ve finished the configuration process, tap the big round on/off button to secure your connection. Clicking on the white box right underneath, you'll be able to choose your preferred location from all the available servers.

How can I cancel my ExpressVPN subscription? If you wish to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription, you should login to your account and head to the My Subscription tab. Click on Subscription Settings and turn off the Automatic Renewal toggle. If you wish to claim a refund, all you need to do is hop on live chat with one of the customer support agents. Just say you'd like to cancel and get your refund. In our experience, they've been very understanding and won't bombard you with tons of questions before they let you leave. It is worth noting that you won't be able to cancel your subscription and get a refund after the 30 day-money back guarantee period.

ExpressVPN hints and tips

ExpressVPN might not be the cheapest VPN out there, but there are a few ways to make the most of your money without compromising security and great performance. We suggest:

Making use of ExpressVPN's money-back guarantee: This period is intended to let you try out the service risk-free for a month to understand if that's the right VPN for you. Likewise, it could be a cheap short-term solution as you'll be able to enjoy all its powerful features and get a full refund if you cancel your subscription within 30 days.

Taking advantage of TechRadar readers only ExpressVPN deals: While seasonal discounts come and go, TechRadar readers can still enjoy 15 months of VPN protection and one year of cloud storage for a discounted price on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan.

Subscribing for ExpressVPN's longest plan: The cost of ExpressVPN considerably drops when you opt for a longer plan. Even better, subscribing for its one-year offering means you can take advantage of the special deal for TechRadar readers only. The equivalent monthly fee will then drop from $12.95 to a tasty $6.67.



How to use ExpressVPN coupons

ExpressVPN doesn't actually offer coupon codes. However, on this page you'll find all the latest offers and discounts currently available. Just tap the links via this page to take advantage of the best ExpressVPN deals.

Is it worth getting ExpressVPN?

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

We regularly review tons of VPN services to recommend our readers only the best option and, test after test, ExpressVPN keeps being our overall favorite software.

We especially love how easy the service is to set up and use. We're also big fans of the care that the provider shows towards users' security and commitment. These include an in-house and open-sourced protocol, Lightway, and 12 independent audits carried on in one year alone.

In terms of performances, ExpressVPN impresses with excellent unblocking results making it the best streaming VPN on the market right now, too. And, despite its speed peaks dropping last time we checked, its 355-560Mbps speed results should still be good enough for most people and situations.

As mentioned above, Express doesn't offer coupon codes just yet. We recommend keeping an eye here as we'll keep adding new offers as soon as they land.