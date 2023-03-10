NordPass coupons for June 2023
These 9 NordPass coupons can get you discounted use of this leading password manager software.
FAQs
What is NordPass software?
NordPass allows you to quickly and easily manage your passwords within the space of one single manager. It can assist you in creating better passwords that are harder to crack and this thereby helps with preventing hacking attacks. The password management software is well known for its simple but powerful tools, as well as biometric log-in options.
Is NordPass free to use?
While it is possible to get a copy of NordPass for free it’s a version that comes lighter on features and functions than the company’s comparable paid-for products. Nevertheless, this ‘lite’ edition does provide users with some basic but essential tools for improving security, including unlimited password storage, multifactor authentication and online storage space.
Which NordPass package is best?
This largely depends on what you need NordPass to do. If you spend a lot of time online and have multiple devices, a paid-for NordPass package is the way to go. This will give you more options and power to play with, especially compared to the free edition. Head for the NordPass Premium tier, or for anyone with other users to consider, the NordPass Family plan makes a lot of sense.
Does NordPass have sales?
The cybersecurity marketplace is a competitive one, so just like all of the other password manager software products out there, NordPass does its best to stay ahead of the game. Keep your eyes peeled for sales of its products all year round, with regular coupon code updates offering the chance to save additional money on packages.
Does NordPass offer coupon codes for students?
If you’re a student and working with a limited budget it may be worth investigating the free version of NordPass to get started. However, if you need more tools within your password manager software it’s worth upgrading to the paid for editions and there are regular coupon offers that deliver savings for students. Find out more in our hints and tips section below.
NordPass hints and tips
Free Trial: Try getting started with the NordPass free trial edition. This will allow you to explore the basic features and functions, before you decide on a paid-for package.
Student Discount: Lookout for NordPass student saver deals too, with a 10% discount currently available if you have student status. This could mean a health money-off incentive with savings on the likes of the NordPress Premium plan.
Refer a Friend: If you have someone in mind who you think might be keen to sign up for a NordPress package, the company also runs a refer-a-friend scheme. This means that you can get discounts whenever an acquaintance signs up for the service.
Newsletter: Another popular option that frequently works for saving money is to sign up for any NordPass newsletters that may be available.
How to use NordPass coupons
1) Lookout for the ‘Order summary’ page during the sign-up steps, which should give you the option to fill in a field marked as ‘Got a coupon?’.
2) After doing this step, the website will allow you to enter any relevant NordPass discounted coupon information to make savings on your chosen product.
3) After clicking on the ‘Apply’ option, you should find that any coupon discount will be applied and you will be able to complete your NordPass order.
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.
Most Popular
Rate NordPass Coupons
About NordPass
NordPass is a password manager package offered by Nord Security, which is one of the leading lights in password manager products. The company specialises in helping make computers more secure by letting users manage their passwords more effectively while also keeping them inside a virtual vault. Nord Security’s tech engineers have employed the company’s innovative encryption techniques to keep users safe from hackers and also provide tools for generating better and more secure passwords. There is a choice of products aimed at users with different budgets, with a free plan to get you started and two paid tiers. These include the NordPass Premium edition while a NordPass Family package is ideally suited to multiple users, with up to six people included in one ready-to-go option. While NordPass password manager software is more expensive than some rivals, the product has a proven track record and is well respected in the cybersecurity community.
Written by
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.