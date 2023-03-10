FAQs

What is NordPass software? NordPass allows you to quickly and easily manage your passwords within the space of one single manager. It can assist you in creating better passwords that are harder to crack and this thereby helps with preventing hacking attacks. The password management software is well known for its simple but powerful tools, as well as biometric log-in options.

Is NordPass free to use? While it is possible to get a copy of NordPass for free it’s a version that comes lighter on features and functions than the company’s comparable paid-for products. Nevertheless, this ‘lite’ edition does provide users with some basic but essential tools for improving security, including unlimited password storage, multifactor authentication and online storage space.

Which NordPass package is best? This largely depends on what you need NordPass to do. If you spend a lot of time online and have multiple devices, a paid-for NordPass package is the way to go. This will give you more options and power to play with, especially compared to the free edition. Head for the NordPass Premium tier, or for anyone with other users to consider, the NordPass Family plan makes a lot of sense.

Does NordPass have sales? The cybersecurity marketplace is a competitive one, so just like all of the other password manager software products out there, NordPass does its best to stay ahead of the game. Keep your eyes peeled for sales of its products all year round, with regular coupon code updates offering the chance to save additional money on packages.

Does NordPass offer coupon codes for students? If you’re a student and working with a limited budget it may be worth investigating the free version of NordPass to get started. However, if you need more tools within your password manager software it’s worth upgrading to the paid for editions and there are regular coupon offers that deliver savings for students. Find out more in our hints and tips section below.

NordPass hints and tips

Free Trial: Try getting started with the NordPass free trial edition. This will allow you to explore the basic features and functions, before you decide on a paid-for package.

Student Discount: Lookout for NordPass student saver deals too, with a 10% discount currently available if you have student status. This could mean a health money-off incentive with savings on the likes of the NordPress Premium plan.

Refer a Friend: If you have someone in mind who you think might be keen to sign up for a NordPress package, the company also runs a refer-a-friend scheme. This means that you can get discounts whenever an acquaintance signs up for the service.

Newsletter: Another popular option that frequently works for saving money is to sign up for any NordPass newsletters that may be available.