FAQs

Does Crutchfield offer free delivery and installation? Crutchfield offers free delivery on all orders worth $35 and up. All orders under this will be subject to a $7.99 delivery charge. Note that this only covers the standard 1-2 day standard delivery option and you'll have to pay extra if you want the option for next-day delivery. If you're looking for installation services, note that these are only offered via physical store locations. Those buying online won't get access to these. You will, however, get unlimited free tech support for life and the company also has a wide number of useful articles that can help you set up your tech at home.

Does Crutchfield have a reward or referral scheme? Yep! Crutchfield has both. First up, the reward scheme operates as you'd imagine - you sign up, earn points on purchases, and then redeem those points to get discounts. Sign-up is free and you'll get up to $100 off your next purchase, depending on how many points you've earned. The Crutchfield friends scheme operated alongside the referral program, automatically granting 1000 points ($20 off) if you refer a friend. Note that your friend will need to create an account and make a purchase over $40 while using your referral code at checkout (available in your customer account).

Does Crutchfield have a return policy? If you're not satisfied with your purchase then you can return your product directly to Crutchfield within 60 days of purchase. Note that the product will need to still be in like-new condition and the shipping cost will be deducted from your return credit. After returning your item, you can choose to get a full refund or a product exchange for the same value.

What sales does Crutchfield have? Crutchfield hosts a number of seasonal sales throughout the year such as Memorial Day, Black Friday and Christmas. They also have daily sales available on their 'Specials' page.

Hints and Tips

Shop the weekly Crutchfield specials: At any one time in the year, Crutchfield will post a number of limited-time special deals that you can check out each week. These can be on anything from the latest cameras to car audio accessories so definitely don't forget to check out the Crutchfield Specials section on the retailer's site as you browse.

Sign up for the Crutchfield weekly newsletter: At the very bottom of the Crutchfield store page you'll see a small input for your email address. Using this field you can sign up for the Crutchfield weekly newsletter for all the latest promotions and buying advice from the retailer. While this is fairly standard retailer practice, signing up for the Crutchfield newsletter comes with the added benefit of having the chance to win a $350 gift card so it's well worth doing.

Trade in old gear: Crutchfield has a partnership with a company called 2nd Life, which enables you to trade-in old tech in exchange for gift cards. You can get a quote on your old gear through their website, which can include everything from laptops to audio equipment. If you don't spot your old tech included in the list, then you can get a quote directly from 2nd Life by filling out the related form.

Use the reward scheme: As we've previously mentioned in this article, Crutchfield has a reward scheme that you can use to get discounts on tech if you're a repeat customer. While this might not be of the best use for new customers, those thinking about making a return visit down the line should make sure they sign up for an account to receive up to $100 off their next purchase. It's via this scheme you can also refer-a-friend to Crutchfield, for an additional number of reward points to redeem on your next purchase.

Wait until a big retail event: Possibly the best piece of advice in this entire list - if you can, wait until a big retail event like Black Friday rolls around to do your shopping. While Black Friday is the biggest event of the year, it's not the only time when you can find a decent sale online and you'll find plenty of options around Presidents' Day, Labor Day, and also mid-summer around Amazon Prime Day.