Cyber moves from back office to boardroom – and investors are paying attention

A function that was once buried deep within IT departments, cyber security is now firmly making its way up the boardroom agenda. 72% of UK businesses now classify cyber security as a high priority, with that extending to 96% of large businesses.

As recent high-profile breaches at M&S, Co-op and Harrods have shown, cyber resilience is now central not only to operational integrity but also to brand value, regulatory compliance and investor confidence.

Greater awareness has emerged as businesses shift from short-term solutions adopted during the pandemic to long-term, strategic partnerships with specialist cyber security providers. Increasingly, organizations recognize that cyber security requires an integrated approach involving continuous monitoring and proactive risk management.

The growing complexity and specificity of cyber threats mean that a bespoke, tailored approach is necessary, driving demand for advisory-led solutions delivered by experienced, security-cleared professionals.

That shift in perception is now being reflected in dealmaking. In the second quarter of 2025, the UK cyber market saw a flurry of M&A activity, much of it led by private equity platforms executing bolt-on acquisitions. These transactions may not always grab headlines, but they are sending a clear signal - cyber security is a strategic growth priority.

A new kind of risk

The cyber threat landscape has evolved. Today’s attacks are more frequent, more sophisticated and more damaging. The recent incidents involving the “Scattered Spider” group are just the latest reminder of the long-term impact these attacks can have, beyond the legal and financial consequences, but to customer trust and brand reputation. That’s why boardrooms are starting to reassess their cyber readiness.

In sectors such as public services, infrastructure and education - where the risks of failure are especially high - strong cyber defenses are no longer optional.

In addition, the rapid advancement of AI will accelerate cybersecurity risks, as it lowers the barrier for executing sophisticated attacks and enables threat actors to automate, scale, and personalize their tactics with unprecedented precision.

Regulation is raising the stakes

At the same time, government regulation is putting company directors firmly on the hook. The UK’s proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill will make senior executives directly accountable for managing cyber risks and ensuring operational resilience, bringing the UK closer to European frameworks like the NIS2 Directive and DORA.

This is changing how cyber security is viewed at the top. It’s not just about ticking boxes or passing audits. It is now a central part of good governance. For investors, strong cyber capabilities are becoming a mark of well-run companies. For acquirers, it’s becoming a critical filter for M&A, particularly when dealing with businesses that hold sensitive data or operate critical systems.

This regulatory push is part of a broader global shift towards greater accountability. In response, businesses are increasingly adopting governance models that embed cyber risk management into their strategic decision-making processes. Boards that fail to adapt not only risk regulatory penalties but also stand to lose investor confidence and market competitiveness.

Private Equity steps in

While overall deal values are still below long-term trends, deal volumes are rising. In Q2 alone, there were 114 cyber-related deals across Europe and North America, well above average. In the UK, activity is particularly strong in the small to mid-sized market, with private equity firms at the forefront.

Cyber security is a highly fragmented mission critical sector with strong recurring revenues, sticky customer relationships and a compelling margin profile. In an environment where investors are increasingly focused on resilience over growth, these are attractive attributes.

From product to partnership

The post-Covid shakeout is also playing a role. Many companies quickly adopted off-the-shelf solutions during the pandemic to meet urgent needs. Today, with greater familiarity and a clearer understanding of risk, boards are opting for more tailored, enterprise-grade services.

This is not just about technology, there is a growing premium on advisory-led solutions. Highly qualified, security-cleared professionals providing bespoke assessments and continuous monitoring. In other words, clients want expertise and service, not just software.

From a valuation perspective, this matters. While public market multiples continue to fluctuate, exposed to macro shifts such as US tariff announcements earlier this year, premium valuations continue to cluster around providers with diversified offerings and deep client integration. As PE buyers weigh bolt-ons and platforms, these traits are driving acquisition rationale.

Players need to stay ahead

The forces pushing cyber up the corporate agenda aren’t going away. Threat actors are growing bolder, regulators are getting tougher and the risks remain high.

The result is a market in transition. What began as a compliance arms race is evolving into a sophisticated, services-led ecosystem. For dealmakers, this creates opportunity but also demands discernment. Not every cyber asset will command a premium.

The winners will be those with deep expertise, defensible margins and client relationships that extend beyond the server room.

