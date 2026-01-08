EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz acquisition

EU decision to be reached by February 10, US investigation still underway

Google's $32 billion Wiz takeover would be its biggest yet

Wiz promises to "remain a multicloud platform"

European antitrust regulators from the bloc's Commission are set to issue a formal decision on Google's acquisition of Wiz as soon as February 10, per Reuters reporting.

Valued at $32 billion, if the deal were to go ahead it would be Alphabet's biggest-ever acquisition, but it's not just European regulation that's holding the deal back.

A US review is also underway, with the DOJ conducting an early-stage antitrust review to determine whether Google taking over Wiz would limit competition. Naturally, the scale of the deal will present plentiful delays, with investigations potentially taking months.

Europe to approve/reject Google's Wiz acquisition in February 2026

In a March 2025 blog post, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained that the two companies intend on coming together to handle the increased frequency and severity of cyberattacks.

Kurian also stressed that Wiz's products would remain cloud-agnostic, supporting rival companies like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud – a clear indication that Google was prepared for a competition investigation.

"We both also believe Wiz needs to remain a multicloud platform, so that across any cloud, we will continue to be a leading platform," Wiz co-founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport explained.

However, failure to gain approval would be costly for the tech giant. Google has reportedly agreed to pay Wiz a 10% breakup fee, around $3.2 billion, if it doesn't close.

Although each deal is looked at in isolation, Google hasn't been too lucky with antitrust regulators in recent years. US federal judges found the company guilty of holding an illegal monopoly in online search and parts of ad tech, and the company has also been hit with European investigations relating to the Digital Markets Act.

