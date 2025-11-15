AI scams surge: how consumers and businesses can stay safe

A new wave of AI-powered cyber threats is emerging; more sophisticated, more convincing, and more dangerous than ever.

AI-generated misinformation and disinformation have been ranked the #1 global risk for the next two years by the World Economic Forum.

Increasingly, scammers are using AI to create fake customer service numbers, websites, emails, and chatbots that appear in search results and paid ads, sometimes even promoted by search engines themselves.

Larry Zelvin Social Links Navigation Leads BMO’s Financial Crimes Unit.



These tactics deceive consumers and businesses alike, leading them to phishing sites and fraudulent support lines that impersonate trusted brands with startling accuracy.

These scams are no longer just about poor grammar and suspicious links. Today’s threats are polished, professional, and powered by generative AI tools that can mimic tone, branding, and even real-time conversation.

The result? A growing number of victims who never realize they’ve been duped until it’s too late.

Deepfakes and Voice Cloning: The Rise of AI Impersonation Scams

One of the most alarming developments in AI-driven fraud is the use of deepfake videos and voice cloning.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These technologies, once limited to entertainment, are now being weaponized to impersonate executives, customer service agents, and even family members.

These impersonations are difficult to detect in real time, especially when layered with social engineering tactics. As the technology becomes more accessible, the risk of widespread abuse grows exponentially.

ClickFix Scams: A Silent and Rapidly Growing Threat

One of the fastest-growing cyber threats is the ClickFix scam. These attacks trick users into copying and pasting malicious code, often disguised as routine system fixes or CAPTCHA checks.

The scam typically begins with a pop-up or a fake tech support page claiming the user’s system is compromised. It then offers a “quick fix” that involves copying a block of code into a terminal or browser console, effectively handing over control to the attacker.

Between late 2024 and mid-2025, ClickFix scams surged by 517% and now account for nearly 8% of all blocked cyber incidents, according to CyberPress.org. Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence team reports thousands of daily attacks, with even nation-state actors adopting the tactic.

What makes ClickFix particularly dangerous is its simplicity. Unlike traditional malware that requires downloads or attachments, these scams rely on user action. Once executed, the code can disable security settings, install spyware, or redirect traffic to malicious domains.

Phishing Evolves: QR Codes and Daily Scam Messages

Phishing remains a dominant threat, with an estimated 3.4 billion phishing emails sent daily, according to KeepNet Labs. But the tactics are evolving.

Attackers are increasingly using malicious QR codes, which can be embedded in emails, flyers, or even restaurant menus. Over 1.7 million unique malicious QR codes were detected in the past year alone, according to the Anti-Phishing Working Group.

These codes often redirect users to spoofed login pages or initiate downloads of malware-laced apps. Because QR codes are inherently opaque, users can’t see the destination URL before scanning, they’re an ideal tool for deception.

According to Pew Research, 73% of U.S. adults have experienced some form of online scam. Nearly one-third receive scam calls daily, and 28% get scam emails every day. In 2024 alone, online scams caused $16.6 billion in losses in the U.S., affecting individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike.

The emotional toll is just as significant. Victims often report feelings of embarrassment, anxiety, and mistrust, especially when scams involve impersonation of loved ones or trusted institutions.

The Business Impact: Beyond Financial Loss

For businesses, the consequences of AI-driven scams extend far beyond financial loss. Brand reputation and customer trust are often the first casualties. When a scam impersonates a company’s customer service or executive team, victims may associate the fraud with the brand itself, regardless of the company’s actual involvement.

This erosion of trust can lead to customer churn, negative media coverage, and long-term reputational damage. In regulated industries like finance and healthcare, it can also trigger compliance investigations and legal liabilities. Moreover, internal morale can suffer when employees feel vulnerable or unsupported in the face of sophisticated cyber threats.

Cybersecurity must be treated as a strategic imperative. Investing in employee training, incident response planning, and proactive threat monitoring is essential to maintaining resilience.

Cybersecurity Tips for Consumers and Businesses

Whether you're a small business owner, a corporate executive, or a casual internet user, staying informed and vigilant is the best defense. Here are key steps to stay protected:

Scrutinize search results, especially AI-generated or sponsored links.

Avoid executing commands from pop-ups or websites claiming to fix system issues.

Verify contact information independently, don’t trust what’s in the message.

Educate employees on phishing red flags like urgent language and spoofed addresses.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all accounts.

Keep systems updated with the latest security patches and antivirus software.

Limit access to administrative tools for non-technical users.

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. The threats may be evolving, but so too are the tools and strategies to combat them.

Looking Ahead: Preparing for 2026 and Beyond

As we look toward 2026, the cybersecurity landscape will continue to be shaped by the dual forces of innovation and exploitation. Generative AI will play a growing role in both offense and defense.

On one hand, attackers will use AI to automate scams and personalize phishing attempts. On the other, defenders will leverage AI to detect anomalies, predict threats, and respond in real time.

Businesses and consumers must prepare by embracing a culture of continuous learning and digital hygiene. Cybersecurity awareness must be embedded into daily operations and personal habits.

The best defense is a proactive one. By staying informed, investing in smart technologies, and fostering a security-first mindset, we can all play a role in building a safer digital world.

We rank the best Antivirus Software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro