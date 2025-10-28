Cybersecurity: the unseen engine of the UK’s digital future

As the UK enters a new era of digital transformation—from smart cities and connected vehicles to eGovernment services and AI-powered applications— cybersecurity is playing a growing role in ensuring these innovations are secure, reliable, and trusted.

At first glance, the UK's digital journey is accelerating on all fronts. Public services are digitizing, from border control to the NHS. Telecom infrastructure is being upgraded with 5G and full-fiber rollouts.

Software-defined vehicles are hitting the roads. And businesses are deploying generative AI tools and multi-cloud environments at speed.

Philippe Vallée Social Links Navigation EVP Cyber & Digital Identity at Thales.

But behind these exciting advances lies a stark reality: over 2 million cybercrimes were reported in England and Wales last year, costing the economy an estimated £27 billion.

These aren't just numbers—they’re stories of lost trust, disrupted services, and real economic pain. When a major UK retailer suffers a cyberattack, it’s not just financial loss—it’s a hit to public confidence in the systems we all rely on.

The truth is, every innovation—be it a smart grid, a biometric ID system, or an AI chatbot—expands the attack surface. And while digital transformation promises convenience and growth, it also introduces complexity, dependency, and risk.

As the UK embraces rapid digital transformation, the opportunity now is to ensure this future is both innovative and secure, underpinned by public trust.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cybersecurity: from technical shield to strategic enabler

Cybersecurity is too often framed as a technical afterthought—a bolt-on once the innovation is built. But this mindset is dangerously outdated.

In reality, cybersecurity is the strategic foundation on which modern digital services rest. Without it, digital systems cannot scale, integrate, or earn user trust. A cyber secure by design approach is highly recommended.

This is especially true in the age of AI. According to new research conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research for Thales, AI-specific security has rapidly emerged as a top enterprise priority, second only to cloud security.

Over 52% of organizations now say they are prioritizing AI security investments over other areas. That marks a fundamental shift in how enterprises are allocating cybersecurity budgets, reflecting the urgency created by generative AI and automated threats.

The UK is already recognizing the strategic nature of cybersecurity. Nearly all large organizations now treat it as a board-level priority.

Legislation such as the Telecom Security Act, and efforts around digital identity, reflect a growing awareness: security is not a constraint on innovation—it’s what enables it.

Trust in a high-stakes, AI-driven environment

Digital trust is about ensuring that the systems people rely on—whether to prove identity, manage health, or drive safely—work as promised, even under pressure.

As cloud adoption accelerates and AI continues to reshape entire business models, organizations face new kinds of threats: smarter malware, deepfake-enabled fraud, automated code exploits and unauthorized malicious Agentic which refers to next-generation artificial intelligence systems that are capable of making decisions independently, without any human involvement.

Add to this the looming challenge of quantum computing, and it’s clear that traditional defenses won’t be enough.

To build truly resilient cyber solutions, organizations must adopt the mindset of an attacker — constantly testing, probing, and refining defenses in dynamic, real-world conditions.

A strong cybersecurity strategy is not just about reacting to known threats, but about anticipating the unknown through continuous, adversarial testing.

Trust must be built into the system—from the silicon level all the way to the software layer. This includes preparing now for post-quantum cryptography, adopting zero-trust architectures, and developing security tools that are AI-augmented, AI-aware and AI-resilient.

It’s especially urgent in sectors like mobility and identity. As software-defined vehicles become the norm and the UK prepares to expand services like the GOV.UK Wallet, protecting the "digital self" becomes critical.

Biometrics may simplify access, but they also raise the public concern of a breach. Unlike passwords, they can’t be reset. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that biometrics are used only when justified, that personal data is strongly encrypted, and that biometric patterns are stored locally whenever possible.

In connected infrastructure—from energy and water systems to hospitals and railways—the consequences of compromise are not theoretical. Cybersecurity is becoming a life-safety issue, not just an IT one.

A shared responsibility

The path forward requires collective action. Governments must lead with clear standards and secure-by-design procurement. Industry must treat cybersecurity not as overhead, but as core R&D. And the public must be given tools to protect their own data and identities, with transparency and control baked into digital experiences.

Research, like the Cloud Security Study covering nearly 3,200 respondents across 20 countries, shows that global concerns are converging: AI, cloud, and identity security are no longer niche issues—they are boardroom and public policy priorities.

If the UK can unite its innovation agenda with a strong foundation of trust and resilience, it has a unique opportunity: not just to lead in digital adoption, but to define what a secure, ethical, and human-centric digital society looks like.

The prize is immense: a future where services are frictionless, AI is trusted, and public confidence is not just maintained, but earned. But to reach it, we must embrace a simple truth:

Cybersecurity is no longer just about stopping attacks. It’s about enabling everything else.

We've featured the best encryption software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro