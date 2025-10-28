Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 28 (game #870).

NYT Connections today (game #871) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OUIJA BOARD

BACKBONE

PLATFORM

SÉANCE

SCRABBLE

MEDIUM

SACRUM

SPIRIT

OUTLET

SEITAN

ABECEDARIUM

HEART

COMPUTER KEYBOARD

COURAGE

VENUE

SEYCHELLES

NYT Connections today (game #871) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Gritty qualities

Gritty qualities GREEN: A stage for expression

A stage for expression BLUE: A sound in common

A sound in common PURPLE: Alphabetical order

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #871) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FORTITUDE

GREEN: CHANNEL

BLUE: WORDS STARTING WITH THE "SAY" SOUND

PURPLE: THINGS FEATURING LETTERS A THROUGH Z

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #871) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #871, are…

YELLOW: FORTITUDE BACKBONE, COURAGE, HEART, SPIRIT

BACKBONE, COURAGE, HEART, SPIRIT GREEN: CHANNEL MEDIUM, OUTLET, PLATFORM, VENUE

MEDIUM, OUTLET, PLATFORM, VENUE BLUE: WORDS STARTING WITH THE "SAY" SOUND SACRUM, SEITAN, SEYCHELLES, SÉANCE

SACRUM, SEITAN, SEYCHELLES, SÉANCE PURPLE: THINGS FEATURING LETTERS A THROUGH Z ABECEDARIUM, COMPUTER KEYBOARD, OUIJA BOARD, SCRABBLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Before getting the yellow/easiest group and kicking myself for not seeing it sooner I made an error that hopefully I was not alone in – linking SÉANCE, SPIRIT, OUIJA BOARD and MEDIUM, thinking it was a group about contact with the dead.

Fortunately, triumph followed as I got the purple/hardest quartet next, after thinking that letters connected SCRABBLE and COMPUTER KEYBOARD.

I didn’t know what ABECEDARIUM was (an inscription consisting of the letters of an alphabet, almost always listed in order) but it sounded right and I knew from its appearances in horror movies and ghost stories that a OUIJA BOARD was made up of letters and the words YES and NO.

The blue group was a reminder that often you need to say the words on the tiles as well as read them.

