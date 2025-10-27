Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 27 (game #869).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #870) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PELVIS

CHESTNUT

HOME

HIP

SELECT

GUSHER

TROPE

BACK

KENYA

WISE

MENU

CLICHÉ

AWARE

OCHER

PLATITUDE

SAVVY

NYT Connections today (game #870) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dull views

Dull views GREEN: The inside track

The inside track BLUE: A device that’s not just for changing channels

A device that’s not just for changing channels PURPLE: Vocalists with a bit extra

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #870) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BANALITY

GREEN: IN THE KNOW

BLUE: REMOTE CONTROL BUTTONS

PURPLE: ONE-NAMED SINGER PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #870) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #870, are…

YELLOW: BANALITY CHESTNUT, CLICHÉ, PLATITUDE, TROPE

CHESTNUT, CLICHÉ, PLATITUDE, TROPE GREEN: IN THE KNOW AWARE, HIP, SAVVY, WISE

AWARE, HIP, SAVVY, WISE BLUE: REMOTE CONTROL BUTTONS BACK, HOME, MENU, SELECT

BACK, HOME, MENU, SELECT PURPLE: ONE-NAMED SINGER PLUS STARTING LETTER GUSHER, KENYA, OCHER, PELVIS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I am sure I was not the only player tempted by the idea of forming a connection between HIP, BACK, and PELVIS today. The only thing that stopped me from putting them in a group was the lack of a fourth body part.

My mistake came in what would later become BANALITY – I had GUSHER (as in someone who gushes banally about a celebrity or a paid-for sponsored product) instead of CHESTNUT, which I forgot was slang for a stale joke or point of view.

I was delighted to get the purple/hardest group before the end. The giveaway was PELVIS, but the group also featured someone I’ve interviewed in my past life as a music journalist in what was quite possibly the most awkward 30 minutes of my life after I upset them with a cheeky question about an alleged affair and they spent the rest of the interview answering either “yes”, “no” or “I don’t care”.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 27, game #869)

GREEN: IN THE SLIGHTEST JUST, MERELY, ONLY, SIMPLY

JUST, MERELY, ONLY, SIMPLY BLUE: COCKTAIL GARNISHES CHERRY, MINT, OLIVE, TWIST

CHERRY, MINT, OLIVE, TWIST PURPLE: ___FOUR CONNECT, FAB, FANTASTIC, PETIT

CONNECT, FAB, FANTASTIC, PETIT YELLOW: EMANATE BRANCH, FAN, RADIATE, SPREAD