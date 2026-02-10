Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 10 (game #975).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #976) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NET

RINK

MOON

CAKE

RETURN

PUCK

BLOCK

GAIN

PINE

BRICK

COASTER

BAG

DERBY

SWOON

YIELD

YEARN

NYT Connections today (game #976) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Romantic longing

Romantic longing GREEN: Money in the bank

Money in the bank BLUE: Solid objects

Solid objects PURPLE: Begin with a word that goes with “rocker”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #976) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ACT LOVESTRUCK

GREEN: EARNINGS

BLUE: COMPACT MASS

PURPLE: ROLLER_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #976) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #976, are…

YELLOW: ACT LOVESTRUCK MOON, PINE, SWOON, YEARN

MOON, PINE, SWOON, YEARN GREEN: EARNINGS GAIN, NET, RETURN, YIELD

GAIN, NET, RETURN, YIELD BLUE: COMPACT MASS BLOCK, BRICK, CAKE, PUCK

BLOCK, BRICK, CAKE, PUCK PURPLE: ROLLER_____ BAG, COASTER, DERBY, RINK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I came close to making a mistake today by connecting NET, RINK, and PUCK, but I waivered. My hockey knowledge is sketchy and I did think that DERBY could be the fourth tile I was looking for to complete my group, but I held back.

Instead, I convinced myself that BRICK and BLOCK belonged together and visualized a COMPACT MASS group that took PUCK away from sport entirely.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, I am sure that ACT LOVESTRUCK is not the last love-themed group we will see this week. Perhaps this one is cunningly timed as it is round about today when anyone inclined to MOON, PINE, SWOON, or YEARN for someone will be making that order for flowers and posting that card. Good luck to all romantics.

