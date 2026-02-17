(Image credit: New York Times)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #983) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HEAVY

CRESTED

BAD

FEATHER

FLY

TEASE

BANTAM

TOPICAL

CURL

SOUR

WICKED

LEGHORN

SHAVING

CRIMP

FREE-RANGE

RAD

NYT Connections today (game #983) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Old school barber techniques

Old school barber techniques GREEN: Words for a wannabe Fonz

Words for a wannabe Fonz BLUE: Fowl types

Fowl types PURPLE: Add a milky word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #983) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RETRO HAIR DIRECTIVES

GREEN: RETRO SLANG FOR COOL

BLUE: CHICKEN DESCRIPTORS

PURPLE: ____ CREAM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #983) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #983, are…

YELLOW: RETRO HAIR DIRECTIVES CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE

CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE GREEN: RETRO SLANG FOR COOL BAD, FLY, RAD, WICKED

BAD, FLY, RAD, WICKED BLUE: CHICKEN DESCRIPTORS BANTAM, CRESTED, FREE-RANGE, LEGHORN

BANTAM, CRESTED, FREE-RANGE, LEGHORN PURPLE: ____ CREAM HEAVY, SHAVING, SOUR, TOPICAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After getting a mistake for connecting HEAVY, FLY, BANTAM and FEATHER, thinking they were all boxing weights, I decided that BANTAM must apply to birds and got CHICKEN DESCRIPTORS.

This, though, was not the end of my mistakes as, almost on the right track, I decided that BAD, RAD, HEAVY and SOUR were all old-fashioned slang words for serious. As soon as I got it wrong I saw the RETRO SLANG FOR COOL.

With just eight tiles left, RETRO HAIR DIRECTIVES was easier to spot, a good thing as I may have seen the link between SHAVING and SOUR but HEAVY I missed as it is another example of US-UK differences – in the UK, heavy cream is commonly known as double cream.

