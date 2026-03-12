Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 12 (game #1005).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1006) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PERFECT

BRICK

PASS

NUN

GREAT

AWL

PRIME

SUM

PHEW

NAH

FOURTH

EVEN

NEXT TIME

BERLIN

IRRATIONAL

LATER

NYT Connections today (game #1006) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Turn it down

Turn it down GREEN: Numerical varieties

Numerical varieties BLUE: Types of a vertical structure

Types of a vertical structure PURPLE: Sounds like a quantity

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1006) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "NO THANKS"

GREEN: KINDS OF NUMBERS

BLUE: KINDS OF WALLS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF NON-NUMERIC AMOUNTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1006) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #1006, are…

YELLOW: "NO THANKS" LATER, NAH, NEXT TIME, PASS

LATER, NAH, NEXT TIME, PASS GREEN: KINDS OF NUMBERS EVEN, IRRATIONAL, PERFECT, PRIME

EVEN, IRRATIONAL, PERFECT, PRIME BLUE: KINDS OF WALLS BERLIN, BRICK, FOURTH, GREAT

BERLIN, BRICK, FOURTH, GREAT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF NON-NUMERIC AMOUNTS AWL, NUN, PHEW, SUM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

When you get the “one away” pop-up notification it’s hard not to fixate on a group, even if you keep getting it wrong.

I made a right pig’s ear of trying to complete what became the green KINDS OF NUMBERS group — including GREAT, then SUM instead of IRRATIONAL before giving up entirely after taking out EVEN from my quartet and getting the “groups of four” pop-up.

Fortunately, I found the other three groups easily enough, but I flirted with my first loss of 2026 on a pretty straightforward day.

