NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 13 (game #1006)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 12 (game #1005).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1006) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- PERFECT
- BRICK
- PASS
- NUN
- GREAT
- AWL
- PRIME
- SUM
- PHEW
- NAH
- FOURTH
- EVEN
- NEXT TIME
- BERLIN
- IRRATIONAL
- LATER
NYT Connections today (game #1006) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Turn it down
- GREEN: Numerical varieties
- BLUE: Types of a vertical structure
- PURPLE: Sounds like a quantity
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #1006) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: "NO THANKS"
- GREEN: KINDS OF NUMBERS
- BLUE: KINDS OF WALLS
- PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF NON-NUMERIC AMOUNTS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1006) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1006, are…
- YELLOW: "NO THANKS" LATER, NAH, NEXT TIME, PASS
- GREEN: KINDS OF NUMBERS EVEN, IRRATIONAL, PERFECT, PRIME
- BLUE: KINDS OF WALLS BERLIN, BRICK, FOURTH, GREAT
- PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF NON-NUMERIC AMOUNTS AWL, NUN, PHEW, SUM
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 2 mistakes
When you get the “one away” pop-up notification it’s hard not to fixate on a group, even if you keep getting it wrong.
I made a right pig’s ear of trying to complete what became the green KINDS OF NUMBERS group — including GREAT, then SUM instead of IRRATIONAL before giving up entirely after taking out EVEN from my quartet and getting the “groups of four” pop-up.
Fortunately, I found the other three groups easily enough, but I flirted with my first loss of 2026 on a pretty straightforward day.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.